Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has encouraged ZNBC to host opposition political parties on various programmes.
Mr. Kasolo that this will enable the political parties to share their policies on national issues and offer checks and balances to Government.
Mr. Kasolo said that the national broadcaster has the responsibility to cover all stakeholders in an impartial and balanced manner.
Mr. Kasolo has also encouraged the opposition political parties to accept or request to appear on programs on the national broadcaster to air their views and not insult Government.
He said this in an interview with ZNBC News after addressing staff at the national broadcaster.
Mr. Kasolo further said there is need to mobilise resources to refurbish the radio studios and offices at ZNBC to motivate the workers and improve the working environment.
Very well said. But whether this is attainable under this PF government remains a big question.
This guy knows something that many of us dont know. Since when has PF issued a statement in support of equal opposition participation on electronic media? Of late even private stations have been banned from hosting the opposition.
I think PF has realised that donors have withdrawn their support to PF govt on issues mainly to do with poor governance and opposition intolerance.
HH should never agree to be hosted by ZNBC because they will lay a trap to poison him using a microphone laced with poisonous polonium.
PF ni ba chimbwi chabe.
Kasolo will be fired now and rightfully so.
We just hope this guy will not be fired by Chakolwa Rungu…
Not unless you want to be fired from your job at worst or have a horde of PF cadres coming in to damage equipment and insulting you at least.
You would be excused for thinking that people from opposition parties are exempted from paying TV subscription but all no everyone is supposed to pay it by law. Kosolo should even be encoraging but be ordering ZNBC but then again Kasolo is a paid up PF member!!
How backwards are we? in 2019 we are still fighting for equal media coverage in a country that claims to be democratic. As I have said, Africans and democracy are not compatible. This type of politics will continue until we come up with our own alternative way of governance. An african is a very complex human creature. now imagine a drunken african like lungu.. its impossible to deal with such