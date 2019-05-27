Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo has encouraged ZNBC to host opposition political parties on various programmes.

Mr. Kasolo that this will enable the political parties to share their policies on national issues and offer checks and balances to Government.

Mr. Kasolo said that the national broadcaster has the responsibility to cover all stakeholders in an impartial and balanced manner.

Mr. Kasolo has also encouraged the opposition political parties to accept or request to appear on programs on the national broadcaster to air their views and not insult Government.

He said this in an interview with ZNBC News after addressing staff at the national broadcaster.

Mr. Kasolo further said there is need to mobilise resources to refurbish the radio studios and offices at ZNBC to motivate the workers and improve the working environment.

[Read 202 times, 202 reads today]