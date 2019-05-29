A South African court has sentenced a Zambian national to seven years imprisonment for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Chilala Muhyila, aged 47 was sentenced by a Laphalale Magistrate court in Limpompo province and taken to Modimolle Correctional facility where he will serve his sentence.

Mr. Muhyila, a businessman based in Livingstone, was arrested when he tried to cross Martin drift border into Botswana on his way to Zambia.

The court established that he was guilty of being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, identified as a Ford Ranger

Mr. Muhyila once lived in Kempton Park, Johannesburg before relocating to Livingstone with his family sometime last year.

And Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa Maynard Misapa who is also Deputy High Commissioner has urged Zambian car dealers to engage in clean businesses.

He noted the need for car dealers to ensure that the vehicles they are buying from South Africa are cleared by local authorities.

Mr. Misapa said the imprisonment of Mr. Muhyila is unfortunate.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

