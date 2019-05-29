A South African court has sentenced a Zambian national to seven years imprisonment for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Chilala Muhyila, aged 47 was sentenced by a Laphalale Magistrate court in Limpompo province and taken to Modimolle Correctional facility where he will serve his sentence.
Mr. Muhyila, a businessman based in Livingstone, was arrested when he tried to cross Martin drift border into Botswana on his way to Zambia.
The court established that he was guilty of being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, identified as a Ford Ranger
Mr. Muhyila once lived in Kempton Park, Johannesburg before relocating to Livingstone with his family sometime last year.
And Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa Maynard Misapa who is also Deputy High Commissioner has urged Zambian car dealers to engage in clean businesses.
He noted the need for car dealers to ensure that the vehicles they are buying from South Africa are cleared by local authorities.
Mr. Misapa said the imprisonment of Mr. Muhyila is unfortunate.
This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.
Instead of supporting the Zambian, the embassy is quick to throw him under the bus. They should rather investigate the merits of the case.Being in possession of a stolen vehicle is not the same as having stolen it.Someone may have crooked him. Those Zulus will lynch him in prison, the Embassy must do something.
Azamuziba Yesu. Merit of the case? Walipena. In Zambia you are always singing “Interpol”. They ere here in South Africa also, so one clears the car with the Police even before paying money. If you are sleepy ni jail yabe
2019….do people still deal in stolen cars…..that was 90s business not with todays technology…and who will buy a stolen car honestly….thats outdated business