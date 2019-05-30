Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa has assured Zambians, the international community and investors that Zambia is still a favorable destination for investment in the mining sector.

Mr Musukwa has stressed that the mining sector will remain private sector driven.

He says Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) is an isolated case which has been triggered by failure to comply with the law and issues surrounding KCM should not be used to dent the good image of Zambia.

He adds that the case should instead be used as a signal to other mining companies not complying with the law to put their houses in order.

The Minister says government will not allow investors to abuse Zambians and violate laws that protect investments.

Mr Musukwa says government will continue to use dialogue as a means of reaching amicable solutions and work with investors who mean well for the country.

He says investors will have a fair share from their investment as long as they do not break the law.

Mr Musukwa said this in Lusaka during a meeting held with Mopani Chief Executive Officer Chris Vermeulen.

The Minister urged Mopani to continue working with government in resolving issues surrounding the shaft and offer solutions to safe guard equipment of locals and contractors.

And Mr. Vermeulen assured the Minister that Mopani will continue working with Government and key stakeholders to make sure there are no job cuts.

Mr Vermeulen said Mopani is currently working on infrastructure which will improve production and local contractors will be given a platform to grow.

He cited the new concentrator project in Kitwe which is at 61 percent and the Henderson shaft in Mufulira which is at 98 percent complete respectively.

