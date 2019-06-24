

The opposition UPND has condemned the entering of a Nolle prosequi in a case involving Kafubu PF Member of Parliament Frank Nga’mbi who was facing assault charges after he was accused of bartering his wife.

UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson Subeta Mutelo said this is so because at a time when the whole world has risen in arms to defend women’s rights, a lawmaker would sink so low to start breaking the very laws that he’s part of formulating.

“We are also of the view that this decision would, instead of deterring would-be offenders and perpetrators of violence against women, serve to encourage them,” Ms Mutelo said.

“Isn’t it shameful that Mrs Nawa, a celebrated lawyer and a woman herself, would out of political convenience fail to refuse to be tossed around to enter a nolle by powers that be.”

“Mrs Nawa should be reminded that her decision to “pardon” Ng’ambi has far reaching consequences as posterity would judge harshly the failure by the PF regime to address the numerous abuses that our women continue to face at the hands of monstrous men who think they can do anything without remorse.”

She added, “That stated, the UPND, which puts more emphasis on the need to end Gender Based Violence and respect the women of our country, urges the Executive to stop interfering in the carriage of justice irrespective of the status of the perpetrators of a particular crime.”

“And because we believe in a society where women’s rights should be upheld and respected, the UPND government would ensure that cases such as the one involving the Kafubu lawmaker are tried and concluded so that justice prevails and people pay for their crimes either through heavy fines or imprisonment so that those assaulting women learn a lesson.”

“And we will achieve that by formulating a legal framework that enables women to freely voice out and report cases of GBV. That framework would, unlike the present scenario where a political figure decides to influence the meting out of justice in favor of those aligned to a certain political party ensure the extensive publicity of cases of GBV as well as the quick adjudication and disposal of such cases.”

