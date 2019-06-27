President Edgar Lungu has appealed to African countries that have not yet acceded to the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) to do so in order for them to jointly move towards the realisation of their ideal continent.

President Lungu said the kind of social, economic and governance development of the continent which African countries aspire for, can only be realised through committing themselves to the principles of the African Peer Review Mechanism.

The President further urged African countries to align themselves with the aspirations of the African Union (AU) agenda 2063, which is about creating a continent that Africans want.

He said this in a speech read for him by Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda at the official opening of the Targeted Review Preparatory workshop and the launch of the Africa Governance Report (AGR) in Livingstone today.

“If the Africa we want is going to be a reality, the universal accession to the APRM is a must for all African Union member states by 2022,” he stressed.

“The African Governance Report findings indicate that Africa has scored major strides on the transformative leadership as demonstrated through the maturation of democracy and remarkable decline in inter-state conflicts,” he said.

The Head of State revealed that Africa has also performed well in constitutionalism the rule of law which he said has seen a number of countries recording remarkable progress in the ratification of the principle AU instruments.

President Lungu further noted that under the regional economic communities, Africa has performed well in promoting unity and regional development.

“In view of this outstanding performance, we are optimistic that the continent has a bright future as cherished by the pioneers of our democracy whose vision is to liberate Africa from colonialism, poverty and underdevelopment,” he said.

The President however said that according to the report, Africa still faces some challenges which include an increase in intra-state conflicts, violence, unrest, youth unemployment and terrorism.

Mr Lungu has therefore urged African countries to passionately pay attention to such challenges and work towards addressing them.

“In view of all these escalating challenges, I wish to appeal to all member states to align their national visions with the African Union Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Agenda 2030,” he said.

The President has also implored African countries to implement the recommendations of the report individually in order to uphold the APRM principles of good governance and meet the AU agenda 2063 aspiration of creating an Africa they want.

Meanwhile, APRM Continental Secretariat Chief Executive Officer, Eddy Maloka, said the Targeted Review will enable the APRM enhance the significance of the reviews to African countries seeking to address governance challenges that affect the overall development of their societies and the continent at large.

Professor Maloka expressed optimism that the Targeted Review exercise will make the APRM process even more relevant to policymakers and encourage non-member countries to accede to APRM.

“In addition, Targeted Reviews will increase the value-addition of the APRM to governance and development on the continent,” he said.

And a member of the APR Panel of Eminent Persons, Don Sengulane, explained that the Targeted Review will examine and identify the catalyst for good governance on the continent by undertaking an in-depth, focused analysis of key socio-economic and political governance questions.

“I hope this is an ideal tool Africa has been looking for to tackle specific institutional, political and economic challenges that impede socio-economic development on the continent,” Bishop Sengulane said.

In welcoming the delegates to his province, Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale urged participants to ensure that the outcomes of the Targeted Review workshop are implemented to benefit citizens in all Africa countries.

Dr Hamukale said it would be a waste of time and resources to meet at a conference if the outcomes are not implemented.

The workshop, which will close tomorrow, has attracted participants from all 38 countries that have acceded to the APRM and other stakeholders.

Unlike other reviews of the APRM which are limited to the 38 countries, the targeted review is open to all 55 AU member states.

