Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa is set to take over as Chairman of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation at the regional summit slated for August in Tanzania.

President Mnangagwa is replacing outgoing Chairman and Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

This year’s SADC Summit is taking place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on August 17 to 19 when President Mnangagwa will formally take over as the Chair of the organ.

This came to light when SADC executive secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax formally briefed President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare recently.

Dr Tax said her visit was for purposes of briefing President Mnangagwa on the obligations of the country in guiding the region on issues of politics, peace and security.

“I am here to brief the President of Zimbabwe. As you are all aware, he is our incoming chairman of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security and that he will be taking over in August 2019,” she said.

“That being the case, he is expected to guide the region in terms of politics, peace and security issues. So, that is my purposes of being here.

“We had a very fruitful meeting. We touched on several issues in terms of what are the obligations of Zimbabwe as the incoming chairperson of the organ, what are the responsibilities, what the issues that need to be followed up.”

Dr Tax said she had a productive meeting with President Mnangagwa and was grateful that she received incredible guidance from the veteran politician.

