The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has implored business houses and Monze residents to make full use of the electronic services for them to make various obligatory tax payments and other services efficiently.

And Monze District Administrative Officer Ms Gorreti Bbalo has appealed to ZRA to conduct more sensitisations meetings in Monze District in order to ensure full compliance to tax payments.

Making a presentation during the business community workshop held at Golden Pillow Lodge yesterday, ZRA e-payments officer Ms Brenda Jaliso says the authority has made it easier for tax payers to make all forms of transactions to meet their tax obligations through the electronic platform.

She advised the business community and Monze residents to utilise the various electronic services offered by the authority including e-tax payments, Tax personal identification Numbers, returns filling among other services to meet their tax obligations.

Ms Jaliso noted that electronic platform offers all tax payers a safer, faster and more efficient meant through which they can make payments and other tax obligations.

In another presentation, ZRA Client Service Officer, Ms Chiyama Nyirenda says it was important for Zambians to appreciate the importance of paying tax as it was through tax that the country could develop.

She also advised the business community in Monze to ensure that they make regular returns (report) including turnover tax to the authority for and also make regular communication on status of their business for tax purposes.

“The only way you can communicate to ZRA is through a returns – it can be a new return but you have to communicate in one way or another failure to which you will face penalties because we shall assume you trading and making money,” said Ms Nyirenda.

And Ms Bbalo noted that the authority still has a lot of work to do in sensitising Monze residents especially landlords and marketers on the essence of paying tax so that a strong tax compliant culture can be achieved.

She said it was important for the authority to close the information gaps on importance of paying taxes among people especially in rural areas through sustained sensitisations meetings.

“ My wish is that ZRA come to Monze very often so that they hold similar meetings for marketers and landlords and people in rural areas so that they appreciate the essence of paying tax because it is through tax that government can deliver they much needed development,” said Ms Bbalo.

Meanwhile, Monze District Business Association Chairperson Mr. Jonathan Mwila thanked the authority for holding the workshop adding that business houses in the District will now become more compliant to paying tax.

He said the workshop has enlightened the business community on serious matters most were ignorant about most issues pertaining to tax payments, returns filling among others.

The authority is rolling out several electronic payments types such as portal (net banking), mobile payments, and payments by walk-in customers among others.

