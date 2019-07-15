The Chipolopolo bench is delighted to have midfielders Larry Bwalya and Kelvin Mubanga in camp for the 2020 CHAN qualifier preparations.

Bwalya of Power Dynamos and Mubanga from Nkana joined camp in the second week of training camp that resumed on July 15 at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo assistant coach Mumamba Numba said the duo have come in as replacement for striker Lazarus Kambole and midfielder Austin Muwowo have joined South African clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively.

“Of course we have taken note of some players who have gone abroad that is why we thought of bringing Kelvin and Larry,” Numba said.

“As you are aware, Kambole and Muwowo have gone to South Africa, so we thought of including Larry and Kelvin so that we can have quite a good number of players to select from because they are good players who can add value to this team.”

Also in camp is Power midfielder Benson Sakala who missed the first week of camp after he was given a week off following his wedding a week ago.

Chipolopolo will face Botswana away in their second round first leg match on July 26 in Francistown before hosting The Zebras on August 3 in Lusaka.

Winner over both legs will advance to the final qualifying round where they will face Angola or eSwatini in September and October for a place in next January’s finals in Cameroon.

