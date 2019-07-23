Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says they will not undermine their 2019/2020 CAF Champions League opponents Green Mamba from eSwatini but that they have an obligation to honour their continental pedigree.

Zesco play Green Mamba in the preliminary round next month with the Zambian champions visiting eSwatini in the first leg on August 9 while the home leg is set for August 24 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“All draws are fair but it just depends on how important you value that draw. Like you have said, Zesco has the bigger pedigree than Green Mamba, so that is what we have to look at and need to protect,” Lwandamina said.

“They are no easier games and they are not difficult games but if you train well, and commit yourself, I am sure we will be able to go to the next round.

“But it is not as easy as the words I am using now it has to be done in our preparations.”

Winner over both legs will play Township Rollers of Botswana of Tanzanian giants Young Africans in the pre-group stage this September.

Zesco are seeking an unprecedented fourth successive group stage appearance in continental football by a Zambian club and fifth overall since becoming the first FAZ Super Division side to qualify to the league stage in 2009.

