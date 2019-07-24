All Peoples Congress Leader Nason Msoni has urged government to be sober and objective on the resolution of the Konkola Copper Mines saga.

Mr. Msoni has emphasized on the sobriety by all representatives of government to help de-escalate the conflict to help minimise the damage on investor confidence.

He said merely emphasising on sovereignty will not solve the impasse especially when the undersigned documents clearly dictate the alternate jurisdiction to arbitrate in case of a conflict arising.

Mr. Msoni has also urged government not to bury its head in the sand but accept that Zambia is a signatory to international protocol and arbitration conventions.

He said it is therefore legitimately obliged to accept the determination from other jurisdictions and to challenge such determinations in such similar jurisdictions without narrowing down the argument into the dispute of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Government announced that the ruling by the South African High Court on Konkola Copper Mines will have no effect on the liquidation processes which is going on in Zambia.

In an urgent high level Press Conference organised in reaction to the South Gauteng High Court ruling against ZCCM-IH and KCM Liquidator Milingo Lungu held at State House addressed by Attorney General Likando Kalaluka, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa and Justice Minister Given Lubinda on July 23, government said the foreign judgements are not enforceable in Zambia until a rigorous process of registration is undertaken.

Speaking on behalf of Government, Mr. Kalaluka said the judgment was not to be circulated in Zambia as it was not only contemptuous but undermine of Zambia’s viable, working and functioning judicial system.

Mr. Kalaluka also announced that he will take the process of appealing the South African Judgement.

Meanwhile Mr. Musukwa said South Africans Courts have no jurisdictions over the issues on the Zambian soil.

He said the foreign judgement can only be undertaken if it’s admitted in the Zambian Courts.

