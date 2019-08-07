The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says it is horrified by Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba’s unwarranted and unprovoked attacks on President Edgar Lungu as covered by sections of the media.

PF Lusaka Province Interim Secretary Kennedy Kamba said it is evident that Mr. Kalaba’s solo political career crashed and burnt before it even took off and he is now clamoring for attention from the ashes of his self-inflicted wreckage.

Reacting to Mr. Kalabas challenge on President Lungu to concentrate on uniting the nation other than preaching tribalism Mr. Kamba questioned where the DP were when it was said only a Tonga could succeed Mazoka.

Mr. Kamba also questioned where the DP was when UPND cadres viciously assaulted then Chief Government Spokesperson Dr. Vernon Mwaanga at the late Anderson Mazoka’s funeral house, when UPND considered Dr Mwaanga a “Traitor” because he was “Tonga who did not support a “Tonga Party.

“Where were they when UPND introduced a quota system essentially creating true ownership of the Party as Tonga? Where were they during the February 2000 Mbabala Constituency by-election when the UPND candidate Emmanuel Hachipuka faced two other Tonga candidates, and as Daniel N. Posner documents in his book “Institutions and Ethnic Politics in Africa”, the fact that the candidates were all Tonga both by tribe and language did not stop UPND candidate Hachipuka from implying that he was the only “real” Tonga in the race? (Because only he belonged to a “Tonga Party”?

Mr. Kamba has therefore challenged Mr. Kalaba and Southern Province Chiefs attacking the President to be level headed and stop attacking President Edgar Lungu as they’re setting a bad precedent.

He wondered why the critics including Chiefs have been mute on the unprecedented development the PF Government of President Lungu is bringing to Southern Province.

And commenting on Mr. Kalabas challenge for President Lungu to lead by example and retire instead of Directing Secretary to Cabinet to retire all Civil Servants aged 60 years and above, Mr. Kamba has reminded Mr. Kalaba that the majority of Zambia’s population are youth and depend on Government as the biggest employer

He said Zambia therefore, has a huge and energetic youthful human resource base that requires to be harnessed towards national development.

