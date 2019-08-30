It is often said, and I have always emphasized, that freedom is never something that is freely given by the oppressor. It must be demanded by the oppressed.

And when I have said on the record and on more than just one platform, that the rule of law in Zambia is broken; and further that the PF administration have created a class society of two different kinds of citizens and laws – one for themselves and those who wear their political colors, and another for the rest of us, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili’s unfortunate episode has more than provided the required clarity on my concerns.

The pictures herein more than demonstrate what I have always tried to explain.

When Laura Miti Pilato and Maiko Zulu wanted to galvanize free citizens for a peaceful protest against what has now become routine, rampant, government sponsored and institutional corruption, the police command under the very bad and questionable leadership of Hon. Stephen Kampyongo and his Ministry of Home Affairs, took close to a whole month trying to make up their dysfunctional minds, whether or not to grand the Human Rights Defenders lattitude to do so. After permission was granted, we were still surrounded and policed like DOGS by the police while we turned up to make our voice heard during the #YellowCard event.

And here now, merely less than 48 hours after Dr. Chishimba Kambwili of the NDC got himself entangled in language semantics that did not flow very well with the PARTE, we have a fully fledged protest authorized in every respect, for PF CADRES and their leaders to walk the streets of Lusaka making themselves heard on the issue.

To be fair, I admire their resolve. I truly do. Because these CADRES understand one thing: in a police state, nothing is given. And you do not ask for it. Go out and get it done.

The police, under the leadership of Mr. Kakoma Kanganja while working under very difficult conditions, are an absolute disgrace. They have, without any amount of shame, carved themselves a demonstrably partisan niche where they only exist to frustrate, suppress and oppress the voices of those who are OPPOSED to the party in power.

Zambians must resist this systematic institutional stupidity of the Zambia Police and retake our constitutional rights and freedoms to free assembly and speech without having to beg for them.

A Zambia in which fundamental Constitutional rights to free assembly and speech are only guaranteed for a few, does not deserve to exist. This is not the country our forefathers died for.

We have to take our country back.

By Anthony Bwalya

UPND Member and Aspiring Candidate for Kabushi

