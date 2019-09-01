The government has announced the indefinite extension of the travel ban for senior public service officers in line with the austerity measures that have been put in place to attain fiscal stability and restore the economy.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti announced in Lusaka that the 90-day travel ban, which was meant to expire mid-night today will continue until further notice.

Dr Miti said the extension of the travel ban is meant to enable the country remain on course in reducing government expenditure on travel and ensure that the scarce resources are directed to areas that benefit the citizens.

Dr Miti stated that senior government officers should utilize missions abroad for representation in international engagements but however, there will be exceptions in rare and convincing situations.

He called on all Permanent Secretaries and senior public service officers to support the austerity measure, which was introduced in June, this year, to attain fiscal stability and restore the growth of the country’s economy.

The Secretary to the Cabinet was speaking during the official opening of the Fourth Senior Public Service Management Meeting at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, which was attended by Permanent Secretaries and other Senior Public Service Officers.

Dr Miti further revealed that Cabinet Office has through the Remuneration Division started the review of mandates and streamlining of salaries and conditions of service for all statutory bodies and grant aided institutions.

He said the exercise is meant to bring normalcy to the sub-sector and secure the much needed but scarce resources to develop the country and provide quality services to the people.

Dr Miti noted that the Head of State and his administration expects all decisions of the cabinet are strictly adhered to by all without exceptions.

He said in view of the current economic situation, his office expects all government ministries and departments to focus on ‘managing for results, doing more with less.’

Dr Miti also implored Permanent Secretaries to leverage on every opportunity to create jobs for youths, 80 per cent of whom he said are unemployed.

And in a vote of thanks, Permanent Secretary in-charge of the Remuneration Division at Cabinet Office, Kashell Mwenya assured the Secretary to the Cabinet of total support from all the Permanent Secretaries in implementing cabinet decisions and the austerity measures.

Mr Mwenya said the Permanent Secretaries will ensure that they work closely with the new Secretary to the Cabinet to ensure that they run the civil service to the expectation of the appointing authority.

He said all the directives, the Secretary to the Cabinet has made in his inaugural speech to Permanent Secretaries, will be strictly followed and adhered to.

