Zambia’s friendly against South Africa that was scheduled for September 7 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka has been postponed.

The friendly has been postponed due to security concern due to the xenophobic attacks currently taking place in South Africa.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for National Heroes Stadium on Saturday, September 7, 2019 has been rescheduled to the next FIFA window,”FAZ spokesperson Mwazi Chanda said.

” FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala made the announcement in a statement saying that the decision was arrived at in consultation with the South African Football Association.”

But Zambia has a plan B friendly away to Namibia in Windhoek on September 9.

Chipolopolo are currently in camp in Lusaka under Aggrey Chiyangi ahead of departure for Windhoek on September 7.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]