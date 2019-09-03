The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that the friendly match between Zambia’s Chipolopolo and South Africa’s Bafana has been canceled.
In a statement made available to the media, FAZ said the match has been scheduled to the next FIFA Window and that the Zambia National Soccer team will instead travel to for a Friendly Match on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, South Africa media reported that Bafana Bafana’s friendly against Zambia could be called off this weekend due to xenophobic attacks.
According to SABC Sport’s journalist Thabiso Mosia, the encounter could be hanging in the balance due to the xenophobic attacks that have affected Johannesburg, where protesters and looters have targeted foreigners in different parts of Johannesburg over the past few days.
According to Mosia, the attacks had put pressure on Zambia Football Association ahead of Saturday’s match and that SAFA was currently trying to find a replacement opponent for this weekend if the match does not take place.
Below is the full statement put out by FAZ
Press Statement
(For Immediate Release)
Football Association of Zambia
Football House, Lusaka
3rd September, 2019
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY RESCHEDULED
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for National Heroes Stadium on Saturday, September 7, 2019 has been rescheduled to the next FIFA window.
FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala made the announcement in a statement saying that the decision was arrived at in consultation with the South African Football Association (SAFA).
For the current FIFA window, Zambia will play Namibia on September 9, 2019 in Windhoek.
The Chipolopolo is expected to leave for Namibia on Saturday 7th September 2019 and will return
Africa currently does not have proper leaders who can handle this situation. The behavior of the south African president is very disappointing in that he has failed to arrest this in human behavior which apparently he caused somehow in his campaign massages. AU, SADC and the like is a club for drinking tea at summits and do note serve the common man. What a shame, at least FAZ has done something to protest the barbaric behavior.
HH must be called in camp and be the captain and we play South Africa. Malema will be the captain of the other team, a friend to this privatization thief and money laundering chronic loser.
Not a good idea….dont give in to hate….love tramps hate……sports unites everyone