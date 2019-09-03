The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced that the friendly match between Zambia’s Chipolopolo and South Africa’s Bafana has been canceled.

In a statement made available to the media, FAZ said the match has been scheduled to the next FIFA Window and that the Zambia National Soccer team will instead travel to for a Friendly Match on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, South Africa media reported that Bafana Bafana’s friendly against Zambia could be called off this weekend due to xenophobic attacks.

According to SABC Sport’s journalist Thabiso Mosia, the encounter could be hanging in the balance due to the xenophobic attacks that have affected Johannesburg, where protesters and looters have targeted foreigners in different parts of Johannesburg over the past few days.

According to Mosia, the attacks had put pressure on Zambia Football Association ahead of Saturday’s match and that SAFA was currently trying to find a replacement opponent for this weekend if the match does not take place.

Below is the full statement put out by FAZ

FAZ cancels Bafana friendly

Press Statement

(For Immediate Release)

Football Association of Zambia

Football House, Lusaka

3rd September, 2019

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY RESCHEDULED

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for National Heroes Stadium on Saturday, September 7, 2019 has been rescheduled to the next FIFA window.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala made the announcement in a statement saying that the decision was arrived at in consultation with the South African Football Association (SAFA).

For the current FIFA window, Zambia will play Namibia on September 9, 2019 in Windhoek.

The Chipolopolo is expected to leave for Namibia on Saturday 7Tth September 2019 and will return

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Mwazi Chanda

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

[Read 290 times, 290 reads today]