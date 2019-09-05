The huge foreign debt that Zambia has would have been avoided had the PF heeded our warning not to borrow for wrong purposes, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has charged.
Mr. Hichilema said the failure by the PF to listen to him when he warned of an impending drought as well as the subsequent mismanagement of the country’s water bodies has led to shortage in electricity, food and subsequently led to widespread hunger and starvation in the country.
He said proper utilization of debt would have prevented the country from attaining a junk status.
Mr. Hichilema said the accusations leveled against him that his economic forecasts has led to the Zambian economy performing badly were as a result of his timely foresight on a number of economic issues that has left the country reeling on the verge of total collapse.
He was speaking when he featured on Sun FM’s “Public Forum” radio Programme Wednesday morning.
Mr. Hichilema said the huge debt that the PF has
acquired has gone to public service wages and debt reservicing, a situation he described as similar to “borrowing in order to pay back debt”.
He said had the PF taken preventive measures to combat economic downturn eventualities such as banning the export of maize to neighboring countries, the country would have been food secure.
On PF refuting that there was hunger in the country, Mr. Hichilema stated that those who denying the existence of hunger in the country are those who are beneficiaries of the loot from the country’s meagre public resources.
He said the high price of mealie-meal was the clearest sign that there was a shortage of the staple food available for the poor majority.
He also said the arrest of Chishimba Kambwili and subsequent firing of Wakunguma Wakumelo, a police officer who arrested PF cadres during the Sesheke election, was similar to Xenophobia, further adding that restoring the rule of law and freedoms of citizens was the only way to end State sponsored terrorism of Zambians.
Mr. Hichilema further stated that the reason why he was seeking public office was to bring back the equitable distribution of public resources; ending tribal divisions, create jobs and ensure respect for citizens’ freedoms and liberties.
From where I stand, you are the one with really nothing to offer Zambians… Same rubbish all the time. I will not go as far as calling you names, a sign of your uselessness disguised, in your delusions, as sage wisdom. Zambia is bigger than you and your jaundiced opinions sir.
It’s difficult to take Hichilema seriously because of his past behaviour. The UPND agenda has always been tribal. It was a finding of fact by the Joshua Mumpanshya Commission that inquired into the activities of Tongas at Zambia Railways when their tribesmen were in charge. People were employed and promoted on tribal lines, Tongas without qualifications found themselves in senior positions, other tribes were marginalized. There were unjustified dismissals of employees of other tribes that led to the Union to demand an inquiry. There was also grand corruption and theft by Tongas, the list is long. These traits are still very apparent in UPND under Hichilema as they were under its founder. What causes people not to listen to you is fear of Tonga hegemony. Unless our generation passes and…
there’s a suppression of this history shall you stand a chance to win elections. We know your narrow agenda in politics. You want to get power to promote Tonga hegemony, it will not happen for that is even worse than xenophobia. Non Tongas were beaten and killed when you lost elections in January 2015 and August 2016 but you’ve never condemned those acts by your tribal supporters. Isn’t that xenophobia? You have divided the nation. Tongas in the Army, Police, Intelligence, all security wings openly campaigned for UPND and celebrated when its candidate had a false in 2001, after elections Mwanawasa fired most of them. The pattern repeated itself in 2016 and truly most have been fired, the rest in history
What are the right reasons for borrowing?
You don’t need to be president to end tribal divisions. Especially that most of it was started by you and your party.