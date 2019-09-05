The huge foreign debt that Zambia has would have been avoided had the PF heeded our warning not to borrow for wrong purposes, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has charged.

Mr. Hichilema said the failure by the PF to listen to him when he warned of an impending drought as well as the subsequent mismanagement of the country’s water bodies has led to shortage in electricity, food and subsequently led to widespread hunger and starvation in the country.

He said proper utilization of debt would have prevented the country from attaining a junk status.

Mr. Hichilema said the accusations leveled against him that his economic forecasts has led to the Zambian economy performing badly were as a result of his timely foresight on a number of economic issues that has left the country reeling on the verge of total collapse.

He was speaking when he featured on Sun FM’s “Public Forum” radio Programme Wednesday morning.

Mr. Hichilema said the huge debt that the PF has

acquired has gone to public service wages and debt reservicing, a situation he described as similar to “borrowing in order to pay back debt”.

He said had the PF taken preventive measures to combat economic downturn eventualities such as banning the export of maize to neighboring countries, the country would have been food secure.

On PF refuting that there was hunger in the country, Mr. Hichilema stated that those who denying the existence of hunger in the country are those who are beneficiaries of the loot from the country’s meagre public resources.

He said the high price of mealie-meal was the clearest sign that there was a shortage of the staple food available for the poor majority.

He also said the arrest of Chishimba Kambwili and subsequent firing of Wakunguma Wakumelo, a police officer who arrested PF cadres during the Sesheke election, was similar to Xenophobia, further adding that restoring the rule of law and freedoms of citizens was the only way to end State sponsored terrorism of Zambians.

Mr. Hichilema further stated that the reason why he was seeking public office was to bring back the equitable distribution of public resources; ending tribal divisions, create jobs and ensure respect for citizens’ freedoms and liberties.

[Read 234 times, 234 reads today]