Beston Chambeshi says he never doubted his Zambia Under 23 sides’ resolve to qualify for the 2019 U23 AFCON finals.

Zambia rallied twice away in Pointe Noir on September 8 to draw 3-3 with Congo-Brazzaville and qualify for November’s finals in Egypt 5-4 on aggregate.

That result also saw Zambia as the first team to qualify for the tournament while the other seven finalists will be determined in final leg matches on September 10.

“I had faith and confidence in the team; I know this is a working team. We had to push them, they came strong and had to push themselves,” Chambeshi said.

“Our aim was to qualify by all means. Our boys had to listen to advice and fought to the last minute.

“We have to look at the team we played, it was not an easy game, at one time I thought it the senior team but I said let us believe in ourselves. We conceded goals, but we played a good team, they had to put us under pressure.

“We had to make sure we built our defence and remained strong to stand enough pressure.”

Meanwhile, the top three finishers in Egypt will represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games Football tournament in Japan.

2019/20 FAZ Super Division

Week Two

08/09/2019

Zanaco 2(Chitiya Mususu 12′,Rogers Kola 53′)- Green Eagles 0

-2019 U23 AFCON FINAL ROUND QUALIFIERS

04/09/2019

-National Heroes Stadium,Lusaka

Zambia 2(Fashion Sakala 7′ 88′)-Congo Brazzaville 1(Jacques Temopele 47′)

-Pointe Noir

09/09/2019

Congo Brazzaville 3(Guy Mbenza 15’pen, Jacques Temopele 75′, Gaius Makota 80′) Zambia 3(Enock Mwepu 33’85’, Patson Daka 51′)

2019/2020 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

08/09/2019

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):2

Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco):1

Roger Kola (Zanaco):1

Chris Mugalu (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows):1

Isaac Ngoma (Kansanshi Dynamos):1

Bornwell Mwape (Napsa Stars):1

Danny Silavwe (Napsa Stars):1

Enock Sabamukumana(Zesco):1

Alidor Kayembe(Buildcon):1

Biramahire Abeddy (Buildcon):1

Erick Chomba (Nkwazi):1

Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles):1

Ian Sililo(KYSA):1

Spencer Sautu(Green Eagles):1*

*Denotes own-goal

CUP

17/08/2019

Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco):1

24/08/2019

CONTINENTAL (CAF & CECAFA Club Cup)

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles):4

Kennedy Musonda(Green Eagles):3

Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles):2

Jesse Were(Zesco United):1

Kayembe Alidor (Buildcon):1

Omaru Kasumba (Zesco United):1

John Chingandu (Zesco United):1

Shadreck Mulungwe (Green Eagles):1

Edward Mwamba (Green Eagles):1

Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles):1

Boniface Sunzu (Green Eagles):1*

*Denotes one own goal

INTERNATIONAL

08/09/2019

Senior:

Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):1

Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):1

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):1

Under 23:

Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg,Austria):2

Patson Daka (RB Salzburg,Austria):1

Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende,Belgium):1

