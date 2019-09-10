The Patriotic Front has advised UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to stop using Financial Intelligence Centre -FIC- Chief Executive Officer Mary Tshuma in his political battles.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the opposition leader should not compromise Ms. Tshuma’s professional standing unless he’s telling the people something they do not know about.

He says the FIC operates without instructions from anyone.

Mr. Chanda says the FIC is an independent and autonomous government institution under the Ministry of Finance whose core function is to receive and analyze financial transactions and reports bordering on suspected money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation.

He says the FIC is 100 percent funded by the Ministry of Finance and has no external funds that come to the Centre which underscores the PF Government’s resolve to strengthen the centre as part of the process to ensure its integrity.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

