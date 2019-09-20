Vice President Inonge Wina says climate change and acts of terrorism are the biggest challenges the world is currently facing.

Mrs. Wina says time is therefore ripe for Zambia to take greater steps in preventing acts of terrorism.

She says Government has invested heavily in building public infrastructure which needs latest technology to protect it.

The Vice President says private sector investors that have built large scale infrastructure such as mines and shopping malls should enhance security to prevent disaster hazards.

Mrs. Wina was speaking in Indore City in the Indian State of Madhya Pradesh when she held talks with India’s Eagle Techsec Communications, an Indian company specialised in the protection of large-scale public infrastructure.

The Vice President has since urged Eagle Techsec Communications Chief Executive Officer Harsh Gupta to submit a Letter of Intent through Zambia High Commission in India for intensive assessment to ascertain viability.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.

