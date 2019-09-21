Three candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the Kaoma Council Chairperson in Western Province, and two other ward by-elections in North-Western Province.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse says the candidates were validly nominated following the lodging in of nominations on Tuesday 17th September for the polls which will take place on October 10th 2019.

Ms Chimanse named the three candidates for the Kaoma Council Chairperson by-election as Maseka Chuula for United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ), Muneku Austin, for the United Party for National Development (UPND) and Ngombo Ngebe of the Patriotic Front (PF).

And Ms Chimanse disclosed that two candidates were also validly nominated to contest the Simutemba ward in Mwinilunga district in the North-Western Province.

These are Kanyimbo Mutende, contesting on the UPND ticket while Kasungulu Harry will stand on the PF ticket.

She further noted that Kaambeu Musole and Kalwilji Mervis for the PF and UNPD respectively, are contesting the ChiKonkwelo ward by election in Kabompo.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday by ECZ Public Relations Manager Margaret Chimanse.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]