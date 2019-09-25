Government through the Ministry of Tourism and Arts has with immediate effect dissolved the board of directors for the Zambia Tourism Agency Board.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka Tuesday morning, Tourism and Arts Minister Hon Ronald Chitotela said the current board was appointed on 13th July 2017 and the mandate was to run up to 12th July, 2020.

“Going forward as a way of trying to shake and making things work, I have today the 24th September, 2019 using the powers vested in me as an appointing authority, I have decided to dissolve the board of the directors for the Zambia Tourism Agency,” Hon Chitotela announced.

“The decision to dissolve the board has been taken in the context of reforms that our ministry has embarked on to ensure that the promotion and marketing of tourism is taken to another level.”

The Tourism and Arts Minister also took time to thank the Zambia Tourism Agency board members under the chairmanship of Mr. Peter Jones for their contribution to the country’s tourism sector during their tenure of office.

Hon Chitotela indicated that the objective of his ministry going forward is to make the ministry as a number one economic earner for Zambia.

He called on his staff to have a mindset change as they embark on marketing Zambia’s tourism sector.

“As you all maybe aware, during the official opening of parliament, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, did spend substantive amount of time talking about tourism and encouraging the media to positively market Zambia as a best tourist destination,” said Hon Chitotela.

He emphasized the need to effectively market Zambia’s tourism sector as this has potential to help grow the country’s economy.

