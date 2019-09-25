Grant’s, the world’s number three Scotch whisky has announced a global brand refresh which includes a striking new packaging with a renaming of its signature blend. Grant’s Global Brand Ambassador was on a three day visit in Zambia last week to promote the new Triple Wood campaign and meet various stakeholders.

The Grant’s Triple Wood Whisky was globally launched in 2018 after which Daniel Dyer continues to tour the world sharing the news in networking interactions with consumers sharing his skill and wealth of experience as a whisky connoisseur. During Dyer’s stay in Zambia, he conducted a whisky masterclass for bartenders and met with consumers at a cocktail event held at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka. Daniel addressed key players in the hospitality and entertainment industry and shared his unique journey as the Grant’s Global Brand Ambassador.

“The Triple Wood Whisky is a new way of communicating the superiority of the liquid through its whisky making process for a smooth, rich and mellow taste. Grant’s believes that great things happen when working together and it is through this power of collaboration and shared passion that Triple Wood is made” stated Dyer. Aged in three distinct woods for a smoother taste, the Triple Wood Whisky is the biggest change the brand has made in twenty years so it comes as no surprise that Zambia has received the news with great excitement.

