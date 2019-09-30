The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has again projected that the Patriotic Front is likely to retain power in 2021 but warned that the government will become increasingly unpopular as a result of economic mismanagement and deepening autocracy.
According to its latest country report for Zambia, the EIU projected that PF would retain power after the 2021 polls but warned that the country would face substantial threats and simmering popular frustration over economic and political grievances, which might turn violent.
The run-up to the 2021 legislative and presidential elections will be an especially unstable period, during which a vulnerable government will narrow the political space aggressively and escalate crackdowns.
“The run-up to the 2021 legislative and presidential elections will be an especially unstable period, during which a vulnerable government will narrow the political space aggressively and escalate crackdowns. In late August, Zambia’s Registrar of Societies banned the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a small opposition party, which broke away from the ruling PF [after the 2016 elections]. The Zambian authorities are frequently accused by opposition parties of influencing the agency’s decisions. The NDC unsettled the PF in April by winning a by-election for the Roan Parliamentary constituency in Copperbelt Province, a PF stronghold. Its deregistration was therefore seen as an attempt to reinforce the ruling party’s hold on power. Such moves will undermine political stability by feeding into public fears that Zambia is staggering towards autocracy, exacerbating underlying social tensions. Another layer of potential risk emanates from the burgeoning influence of China in Zambia’s affairs, with growing popular suspicion that to secure debt relief, the government plans to sell key state assets to China,” EIU reported.
And EIU projected that Zambia’s fiscal policy between now and the year 2021 would remain unsustainable.
“We continue to forecast that spending will remain unsustainably high in 2019-21, albeit declining as a share of GDP from 2021 onwards, owing to stronger nominal GDP growth that year. In 2019-21, expenditure will remain driven by foreign-debt-financed capital outlays and debt servicing. Spending as a whole will drop significantly onwards from 2022, following elections in 2021.”
“Only in 2022, with foreign liquidity pressures mounting will capital spending be cut back, and high debt-servicing costs will continue to crowd out wage spending and subsidies. We expect revenue to fall in 2019 (in nominal terms) as an increase in mineral royalty rates (plus a new top rate), a delay in implementing a new sales tax until January 2020 and the scrapping of VAT rebates for mining companies backfires, with the sector reducing output. However, rising copper prices during 2020-23 will encourage a gradual recovery in production and raise overall revenues during the 2020-23 period (the slowing of the Chinese economy amid escalating global trade tensions represents a downside risk to this forecast),” EIU reported.
Intelligently reported.
I Can also predict that UPND can win in 2021 only if HH is replaced by another candidate!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! People like UPND but they do not like HH…………………
Elections are rigged all over the world including the USA….nothing new…people’s vote doesn’t count….shame
Well, I could also predict the same outcome even if I wish they lost. I do not see enough UPND support to offset a menacing PF Machinery that will ensure it retains power at ALL Costs. Thee suffering Zambians are experiencing aren’t also enough to kick PF from Government. ven in 2016, I know PF would win, against my will. I remember som UPND die-hards really taking issues with my prediction as they were pointing to an easy UPND win, the same mistake they are making now. So until UPND WINS voters’ hearts in the “swing provinces”, Northern Province, Copperbelt, and Luapula, it will never win elections.
I Can also predict that UPND can win in 2021 only if HH is replaced by another candidate!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! People like UPND but they do not like HH…………………
Definitely UPND can’t wrestle power from PF. However another term of PF will spell doom for Zambia. PF has failed and that’s why we need another political movement not that of recycled politicians. May be something is coming for I don’t think God will let us down and allow us to be led again by a jemasoni guzzler. May He curse Christians for Lungu for their blasphemy.
The problem is they do not a have a clean competitor if there was one they would have been worried, but with HH leading the opposing party things can not turn around in the Zambian politics.
Zambia needs politicians of high calibre than those crooks in opposition they are not different from those in power, how can a thief fight another thief all what they can do is just keep quiet or just watch . If UPND had a different leader we could expect some challenges to PF , people are not willing to put in power anyone who would divide them on tribal lines, they don’t want someone already known for plundering the wealth of their country, and lastly they don’t want one suspected of serving the enemy Satan , these three points have made the leader of opposition not to go to plot one.