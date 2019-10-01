More than 8,000 families in Luampa District, Western Province, have benefited from the relief food distribution under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).
This came to light during the District Disaster Management and Mitigation review meeting held yesterday.
Luampa District Commissioner Winnie Kamayoyo revealed that the district has received over 10,000 by 12.5 kilogramme bags of mealie-meal which is being distributed throughout the district.
Ms Kamayoyo added that the district has also been aided with emergency cash transfer which will benefit over 2500 disadvantaged persons in the district.
She said government acknowledges the escalating effects of climate change, mostly affecting the agriculture sector, hence the quick interventions.
According to the department of Agriculture, Luampa District recorded a poor harvest during the 2018/2019 farming season.
Those 12 kg bags are simply tu musebanya. The best that nonthinking PF government can do is open feeding centers and food banks, those 10000 bags can last 6 months if people went to get cooked food.
This Maize shortage is artificially created by the Agro policies mismanagement of the previous 3 years cumulatively! Most farmers were discouraged from growing Maize because of the poor market price for Maize! Instead, most farmers opted to grow Soya Beans because its market price was relatively better! What the government forgot was Maize is a very expensive crop to grow. We therefore need deliberate government policies that help farmers to grow the crop without destroying their wallets! This was the idea behind the UNIP subsidies on Agriculture! Unless, policies change, farmers won’t be growing Maize as a business but will instead concentrate on other cash crops! You kill the farmer, forget about food security!