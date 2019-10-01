More than 8,000 families in Luampa District, Western Province, have benefited from the relief food distribution under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

This came to light during the District Disaster Management and Mitigation review meeting held yesterday.

Luampa District Commissioner Winnie Kamayoyo revealed that the district has received over 10,000 by 12.5 kilogramme bags of mealie-meal which is being distributed throughout the district.

Ms Kamayoyo added that the district has also been aided with emergency cash transfer which will benefit over 2500 disadvantaged persons in the district.

She said government acknowledges the escalating effects of climate change, mostly affecting the agriculture sector, hence the quick interventions.

According to the department of Agriculture, Luampa District recorded a poor harvest during the 2018/2019 farming season.

[Read 95 times, 95 reads today]