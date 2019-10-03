About seven Evelyn Hone Students will lose their bursaries after it emerged that they met UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema seeking his support for the upcoming student union elections.

The students, some of whom are vying for positions in the Students Union had approached Mr Hichilema to seek his financial support to enable them campaign.

They met the UPND leader at the Secretariat and were given party regalia to wear before posing for photos with Mr Hichilema.

In return, the students were expected to use their union positions to denounce government, campaign for the UPND and organize student protests at every opportunity.

It is however unclear whether Mr Hichilema did offer the students any funding.

This came to light when the affected students in the company of College Principal Mr Daniel Fwambo and his Deputy including the Dean of Students met Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo in his office.

During the meeting, all the students confessed to having met Mr Hichilema and seeking financial support from the opposition leader for their campaigns.

But Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo informed the students that government will go ahead and withdraw bursary from all the students for participating in partisan politics whilst in school.

Mr Lusambo also disclosed that the students will be disqualified from running for student union leadership elections.

He said his office will today write to the Ministry of Higher Education to recommend that the actions against the students are implemented.

“We will not allow institutions of higher learning to be turned into political playground. If HH wants to use students to get into State House, he should be ready to start paying them their bursaries. So we are withdrawing support to these students in order to send a message that government will not tolerate the actions by the students,” Mr Lusambo said.

