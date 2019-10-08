UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has commanded his party members to defend themselves physically if attacked by PF cadres saying that is the only language PF understands.

Speaking in the wake of the murder of a UPND member identified as Lawrence Banda in Kaoma, Mr Hichilema said UPND members should no longer be scared.

“Fear not, your vote is your weapon to kick out the corrupt and violent unruly PF thugs led by Mr Edgar Lungu. If they come to attack you physically, kindly defend yourselves because that is the only language they understand,” Mr Hichilema said.

Mr Hichilema charged that Zambia is fast degenerated into a gun culture society brought by the PF but advised that they remember that if one lives by the sword, they will die by the sword.

“We hate violence and seeing citizens being killed by the PF-funded militia groups. As commander of our party, I will not sit silently while PF lie to the Zambians. No citizen should be cheated by the PF lies that they are Christians because if they were, they would not be killing others.”

He added, “Typically, the PF has continued asking citizens to close their eyes in prayer while they steal public resources and kill in cold blood but not anymore. If it means any of you who trust us to deliver development to remain with one eye watching over their evils, then be it so.”

“And remember: the darkest hour comes before dawn and no one should stop any citizen from enjoying their democratic rights.”

Mr Hichilema stressed, “Always remember that a wound against one Zambian by the PF thugs, is a wound against all of us.”

[Read 325 times, 325 reads today]