UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has commanded his party members to defend themselves physically if attacked by PF cadres saying that is the only language PF understands.
Speaking in the wake of the murder of a UPND member identified as Lawrence Banda in Kaoma, Mr Hichilema said UPND members should no longer be scared.
“Fear not, your vote is your weapon to kick out the corrupt and violent unruly PF thugs led by Mr Edgar Lungu. If they come to attack you physically, kindly defend yourselves because that is the only language they understand,” Mr Hichilema said.
Mr Hichilema charged that Zambia is fast degenerated into a gun culture society brought by the PF but advised that they remember that if one lives by the sword, they will die by the sword.
“We hate violence and seeing citizens being killed by the PF-funded militia groups. As commander of our party, I will not sit silently while PF lie to the Zambians. No citizen should be cheated by the PF lies that they are Christians because if they were, they would not be killing others.”
He added, “Typically, the PF has continued asking citizens to close their eyes in prayer while they steal public resources and kill in cold blood but not anymore. If it means any of you who trust us to deliver development to remain with one eye watching over their evils, then be it so.”
“And remember: the darkest hour comes before dawn and no one should stop any citizen from enjoying their democratic rights.”
Mr Hichilema stressed, “Always remember that a wound against one Zambian by the PF thugs, is a wound against all of us.”
It’s 1d10ts like these making such unfortunate calls and statements on kids that exacerbate more deaths.
Is a cadre’s life not worth spared?
At your own peril, heed this satanist call.
Up in arms with machetes and guns. I would definitely love to see H² in the front line defending himself as the situation gets ugly, Uriah kind.
Ironically when these deaths are being recorded, he is usually never there. He is usually drinking tea with Mutinta as the Gadaffis of this world run battles with their counterparts, the PF hooligans. Who does that.
HH should have boycotted elections, it’s wrong to tell people to fight.
What other option do you have but to defend yourself. If some one is aiming to.shoot you are u telling me you will sit there like mahtma Gandhi praying? Grow up pf. People have been pushed for too long. Lusaka times I took a break from your useless website as I was on a luxury holiday with my white wife. I returned to day and realised you had blocked me. So I have just unblocked myself. It only took 2 seconds. By the way my white wife and I had best holiday. It was good to sit by the beach and especially watch my beautiful wife in lingerie. You know the heat does things to people. Let us just say we broke the bed a couple of times. Chikubabe season
Inferiority complex, come back to your senses. By the time your white wife will discard you, you’ll come back to choma with a bag of clothes kwamana. Just get a Tonga woman and start afresh. If you don’t mind, you can ask Kalusha Bwalya how it feels to restart after being discarded.
By the way, are you the first person to have married a white woman on earth?
Neez = Tayali.
Mauya you must be a zambian woman as you seem to take my choice of a woman personally. Please do not put me or my wife in same sentence as that low class mangoose tayali. His wife is a basic woman..nothing special. Just because she is light skin doesn’t mean she is special. You have not seen my princess white wife that is why u are talking like this. My white wife is perfect.
This HH trible, he wants to politicise violence.
At this rate of desperation by political leaders , I can predict massive politicised violence in 2021
. The scale will be so great that there will be no elections in 2021. ECZ will prepare everything but citizens will not be able to come out of their houses on polling day.
This trible HH seems to do what he preaches, whereas others seem to preach what they don’t do.
Please prepare the prisons.
You’re a bad leader, your careless statement will just worsen the situation.
NATUTEMWANE BONSE…..Mr Sata used this song to preach peace in the country and it helped. As for you, you will only be known for celebrating tragedies.
Just shelve your desire for presidency, seems you are not destined to be.
Take it, or leave it, it’s Just a piece of advice.
What? Is this a statement coming from a leader? One who wants to lead Zambia?. I hope he was misquoted. When police attacked him at his house, he went into hiding in a bunker. He was literally smoked out. Today is preaching an eye for an eye. Why did he fight the police himself. He is asking other people’s children to fight? The text sounds like there is no regret that one of his cadres was killed. Poor Banda has died for nothing. Wynter Kabimba commanded the PF cadres to fight back when he was SG for PF. Today he cannot even control the PF savages. HH should show better leadership even pretending will be better. Such statements should be issued by his boys and girls if violence for violence is part of UPND strategy. This PF and UPND zealots will put this country on fire soon!
….And the Patricia’s of this world. Not pastors, but Patricia’s.
Its COMPUTATIONAL PROPAGANDA BY UPND its a strategy they they have employed to skew the elections and votes
Its observable and cadres to be the most looser in that strategy Its these statements and acts carefully worked out to skew votes and elections that the Zambian authorities and police should come on top of things and level playing fields
When it comes to COMPUTATIONAL PROPAGANDA and CYBER TROOPING UPND has be the most observed party followed by PF then others smaller aligned parties and individuals
Towards 2021 this has to change and be moderated inluding Phone Progarmmes with paid for talk time like “BROTHER NA” “PRIDE” and “ORDER”…
and other NDOLI NDOLI CALLERS on these FMs including ”MR MODERATORS” It should be curtailed and stopped its such computational propaganda also fueling those misguided political cadres also
YES ITS ALSO A CLEAR VIOLATION OF ELECTIONS CODES AND ECZ MUST DOCUMENT AND DISQUALIFY THESE ACTS
And this Gaddafi Guy, He died for a Satanist/ tribal cause. Sad indeed. The Satanist money has taken his life.