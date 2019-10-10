Senior Medical Superintendent at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), Eye Hospital in Lusaka, Grace Mutati, says the division of the University Teaching Hospital into five hospitals has helped in providing enhanced service delivery to the Zambian people.

Dr Mutati says the development has made it possible for the Eye Hospital to plan adequately for quality service delivery to patients than it was previously done.

The Doctor says the eye hospital is also able to assess where it is lacking in terms of service provision, in order to make improvements.

And Dr Mutati told ZANIS in Lusaka that the health facility now boasts of adequate equipment that has been recently procured as well as specialised staff which is helping with surgeries.

The Doctor has since urged members of the public to always seek medical attention from an eye specialist at the hospital unlike waiting for the problem to worsen.

She further encouraged everyone to develop a habit of going for regular checkups once a year particularly those that suffer from diabetes.

The Eye Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent, also advised that people with family history of glaucoma or a family member who lost sight for some unknown reason must visit the facility for a checkup.

Dr Mutati stated that patients who visit the facility with a referral letter from a clinic or any first level hospital are attended to without incurring a cost.

She however pointed out that the hospital expect people who decide to go direct to pay a certain amount which is affordable.

Meanwhile, Dr Willard Mumbi, who is a pediatric, Neuro and Strabismus ophthalmologist at the Eye Hospital, said the hospital also has a component of pediatric health care where children below the age of 18 are attended to.

Dr Mumbi indicated that apart from cataract surgeries, the health facility also attends to eye cancers and other related eye abnormalities.

