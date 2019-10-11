The Patriotic Front Party Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that despite the loss in Kaoma, the party have gained exponentially, more than they had before while the UPND have lost exponentially more than they had before.

Mr Mwila also announced the immediate dissolution of the Provincial Committee for Western Province following their loss in the Kaoma Council Chairperson by-election, adding that the interim Committee has since been put in place and elections will proceed in all the Districts.

Mr Mwila said the date for elections will be announced in due course, adding that the dissolution was supposed to be done before elections but was halted to avoid confusion.

Friday 11th October 2019

PRESS STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL HON.DAVIES MWILA FOLLOWING COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON BY ELECTIONS IN KAOMA AS WELL AS WARD BY ELECTIONS IN KABOMPO AND MWINILUNGA HELD ON 10TH OCTOBER 2019

ACKNOWLEGEMENTS AND SALUTATIONS

Members of the PF Central Committee Present

The Leadership of PF Structures,

Members of the Party

Members of the Press,

Ladies and gentlemen,

1.0 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Let me begin by saying that if we were to all summarise yesterdays by elections into one sentence, it would be:

“PF GAINS MORE SWEET GROUND IN UPND STRONGHOLDS; AS UPND MARGINS CONTINUE TO BE SEVERELY ERODED”

1.2 We are therefore once again jubilant with thanks giving to our Lord God Almighty, for the unstoppable momentum of Patriotic Front’s continued wind of change of development blowing across former UPND strongholds.

1.3 We certainly have every reason to walk with our heads high.

As Eric Liddell once said:

*“In the dust of defeat as well as the laurels of victory, there is a glory to be found if one has done his best”.*

1.4 We did our best and over all the result is glorious and the dust is merely a badge of honour.

2.0 CHIKONKWELO WARD – KABOMPO:

2.1 We celebrate our very significant victory in Chikonkwelo Ward of Kabompo, where we got more than 60% of the vote and whitewashed the opposition in a former UPND stronghold.

2.2 To the people of Kabompo and our gallant grassroots structures we say: *“TWA SANTA MWANE”.*

2.3 You have embraced development and liberated yourselves from agents of selfishness, bitterness and under-development!

2.4 Congratulations also go to our candidate. The work in serving the people has only just begun.

3.0 KAOMA DISTRICT CHAIRPERSON ELECTIONS

3.1 First of all, it is important to remember why there was a by-election for Council Chairperson.

3.2 The by election was caused because the opposition UPND victimised the previous Council Chairperson for merely exercising his official civic duty, by greeting the President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

3.3 On the surface it may look like we lost the vote count; but the reality is that we have gained exponentially more than we had before; while the UPND have lost exponentially more than they had before.

3.4 In 2016 UPND had 70% of the vote for the Kaoma Council Chairperson election, while PF only had 15%. But in yesterday’s election PF has made substantial gains and the difference now is only marginal.

3.5 In fact the result from the slim margin could have easily swung in our favour, had it not been for the UPND violence which triggered voter apathy, and many of our voters were traumatised by UPND brutality.

3.6 However, the huge positive swing of votes in favour of PF echoes those from Mangango; and it shows that the people of Kaoma and Western Province are fed up of being under the bondage of underdevelopment, just because of the selfish agenda of one man.

3.7 Going by the trend and momentum, we have cause to celebrate our performance in the Kaoma District Chairperson by elections.

3.8 We salute the people of Kaoma and Western Province as well as our structures and we commend our lady candidate for conducting a gallant campaign.

4.0 UPND CONTINUED ACTS OF PROVOCATION AND VIOLENCE

4.1 However, even as we celebrate the momentum and trends in favour of PF in Kaoma, we condemn the UPND acts of provocation and violence that led to the senseless loss of a young precious life.

4.2 We note with great concern the UPND trend of winning elections through violence.

4.3 Is it a coincidence that UPND only win an election when they engage in violence?

4.4 Is it a coincidence that this electoral violence routinely happens only in their so called strongholds?

4.5 The trends reveal the fact that UPND only win when they use violence to trigger voter apathy.

4.6 We saw UPND violence in Sesheke when they brutally attacked our camp;

We saw it in Katuba when again they attacked our camp and a Human Rights Commission Worker;

And we saw it again in Kaoma when they attacked our members.

4.7 Should Zambians murder each other for the sake of one man’s elusive political fantasy? This should stop.

4.8 The continuation of their so-called Mapatizya Formula has no place in our peaceful and democratic Zambia.

4.9 We therefore particularly appeal to their party leader to demonstrate level-headed leadership.

5.0 SAMUTEBA WARD –MWINILUNGA

5.1 Just like the Kaoma Council by Election, on the surface it hmay look like we lost the vote count; but the reality is that we have gained much more than we had before; while the UPND have lost much more than they had before.

5.2 We therefore wish to thank the people of Mwinilunga and North-western Province for choosing development over ethnic alliances advanced by some political leaders.

5.3 We also salute our structures in Mwinilunga and North-Western Province as well as our candidate for their hard work.

5.4 It is now increasingly obvious that UPND are just warming seats for PF in North Western and Western Province until 2021, when the peoples wish to have representatives that are serious with development will be achieved.

5.5 We consequently prod those in the UPND that are progressive and have a conscience, especially MPs in North Western, Western and a few along the line of rail; to wake up and smell the coffee.

If they don’t, they will be made irrelevant by the power of the wind of change.

5.4 Those that have the development interests of the people will flow with the PF Driven mass movement of the people under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

However, those who choose to continue being intimidated and blackmailed into serving the interests of one selfish person, will be swept aside together with their master.

6.0 A SUMMARY OF OBSERVATIONS

6.1 While we are entrenching ourselves and growing in our strongholds, we are simultaneously gaining critical ground in so-called UPND strongholds.

6.3 The trends also reveal the significant fact that UPND only win when they use violence to trigger voter apathy.

6,4 Compared with 2016, PF has every reason to be proud because the Party is gaining major ground in former UPND key strongholds, namely Western and North Western Provinces.

6.5 The UPND Margin is haemorrhaging so fast in their so-called strongholds that it won’t survive by 2021.

6.6 With these severely eroded margins UPND have every reason to worry – *“Ni Mwapusukeni”* … but it’s just a stay of execution, they cannot delay the inevitable any further!

6.7 The PF Development Agenda is an inclusive one without leaving anyone behind.

6.8 North-Western and Western are steadily becoming PF Strongholds.

6.9 To Western Province we say: *“Lwi tu mezi ahulu”* and to North-Western Province: *“Twasanta Mwane”!*

7.0 CONCLUSION

7.1 In conclusion, I wish to pay special tribute to our team Captain, the President of the Patriotic Front, who is also the Chief Campaigner of Peace and Prosperity for all Zambians; His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

7.2 Even under a barrage of malicious attacks from some bitter detractors, he has exercised commendable self –restraint and demonstrated how meekness is not weakness; but rather power under control.

7.3 Let me thank our gallant men and women for taking on the UPND, for increasing the Party’s footprint, punch for punch, in their strongholds. This is a dress rehearsal. We shall continue to be peaceful and law-abiding because that is, in fact, one of our selling points as a brand. Violence and lawlessness have no place in Patriotic Front.

7.4 The expansion of Patriotic Front into former Opposition areas is as a result of his all-embracing leadership ethic of leaving no one behind in the PF National development agenda.

We salute him!

God bless His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

God bless Patriotic Front

God bless Zambia.

I THANK YOU.

Hon. Davies Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General

