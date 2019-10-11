The Nevers Mumba led MMD has congratulated the UPND for retaining the Kaoma Council Chairperson seat.

And the MMD says it is In the same vein saddened with the violence which characterised the said elections.

Party spokesperson Cephas Mukuka said the police service have a huge challenge to come up with new ways and strategies of combating political thuggery and violence.

Dr Mukuka is saddened that Zambia keep losing lives in the name of political campaigns .

“In all fairness and without malice, we expected the ECZ to have halted the Kaoma By Elections. As it where it’s like credence was given to a mere election instead of life, which in this case was lost”, he said.

He said Life is precious and sacred and no-one just wakes up and takes it away from another person.

Dr Mukuka has accused the ECZ of being insensitive to issues of humanity and has implored them to be firm yet fair with their dealings.

He noted that as a result of the violence which erupted, innocent people got afraid to go and cast their votes resulting in the creation of voter apathy.

Dr Mukuka said government should by all means compensate the family of the deceased member of the UPND and the one behind this evil act arrested without any delays.

He said If nothing is done to people involved in political murders then the vice shall be encouraged.

“When govt starts to pay huge sums of money in terms of compensating families of those slain in cold blood, it will help the Executive to liase with security wings not to tolerate evil, wicked, satanic, and demonic political acts. The MMD led govt will ensure that people carry out campaigns in a very peaceful and democratic atmosphere without shedding blood or losing lives”, he added.

Dr Mukuka said Police will operate very professional as expected of them by society adding that Law breakers will be dealt with regardless of political affiliation.

