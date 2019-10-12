President Edgar Lungu says government is doing every possible to address the power deficit the country is experiencing.

The President has observed that the power deficit is impacting negatively on agricultural production and other economic sectors.

Meanwhile, President Lungu says the Zambian government has embarked on the commercialisation of cassava production.

He also reveals that the Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC- government has made a request for Zambia to export cassava to that country.

The President has further implored farmers to enhance the production of wheat to satisfy both the local and international demand.

President Lungu said this in Lusaka’s Lilayi area before Commissioning the New Ultra-modern National Milling Plant, which has a capital investment of 37 point five million dollars.

At the same function, Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said the investment that National Milling has so far pumped into Zambian is testimony of the country’s favourable investment climate.

And United State of America -USA’s- Seaboard Corporation, the owner of National Milling has praised Zambia and President Lungu for attracting various forms of foreign investment.

Seaboard Vice President Ralf Moss also said the newly constructed Ultra -modern National Milling Plant is unique in the African region.

The plant has capacity to process 600 metric tonnes of wheat every day.

