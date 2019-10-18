Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has reiterated that the suspension of the new procurement method at Mopani Copper Mines still stands.

Mr. Musukwa said that the new procurement method called “Mopani’s contractor optimization programme,” disadvantages Zambian Citizens and is contrary to the law, adding that the new proposed procurement method has lapses which still need to be addressed by the Mining firm.

“Government will not allow Mopani to disadvantage local contractors and suppliers at the expense of foreign contractors, therefore I expect that a procurement process be put in place which conforms to the law.”

He said this in Lusaka when Mopani Copper Mines management called on him at his office.

Mr. Musukwa added that Government will not allow the setting up of contracting and supplying offices in foreign countries including registration condition requirements which disadvantage Zambian companies and propels foreign owned companies.

“I will not allow a situation where Mopani wants to push locals in the corner in their own country. The Mining giant should instead deliberately build capacity in local Zambian contractors by giving them high profile contracts”.

Earlier, Mopani Copper Mines acting Chief Executive Officer John Chiwele assured the Minister that his firm will continue working with contractors and suppliers.

Speaking during the same meeting, Mine Suppliers and Contractors Association General Secretary George Jere said Mopani did not consult stake holders before implementing the optimization programme.

Mr. Jere said no impact assessment was done and Mopani should clearly state whether they want to work with local contractors or not.

On 4th October, 2019 the Mines Minister suspended Mopani’s contractor optimization programme.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]