The Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) in Muchinga Province urged all teachers in the area to avoid all forms of malpractice during this year’s national examinations.

ZANUT Muchinga Province Organising Secretary Nondo Kasanda said this in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali today. Mr Kasanda said schools should ensure security is beefed up and that the locking systems on the strong rooms should be up to the required standard.

Mr. Kasanda charged that if examinations are not handled properly, the country is likely to experience education decay.

“We need to conduct proper examinations, free from malpractices so that we can avoid having misfit professionals in places of work which is a danger to the society’s well-being”.Mr Kasanda said that if a person passes an examination through leakage, such a person is a danger not only to himself but also to society.

He said that teachers should help the nation by ensuring examinations are properly invigilated.The Union has also appealing to the government to adequately fund the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ), in order for them to administer examinations professionally. Mr Kasanda said transport should be adequate, adding that the union does expect teachers to collect examination papers on bicycles and without security.

He noted that invigilators and supervisors should be treated with respect because handling exams is a huge task.And Mr Kasanda has appealed to the examination monitors not to intimidate the learners, adding that exam is a form of assessment and not a punishment to pupils.

“Pupils should be given a free atmosphere to write and enjoy exams”.

Mr Kasanda however thanked the Ministry of Education for creating enough learning period unlike previously when exams started in September. He said that this year’s exam period will be the shortest, saying pupils already have some marks from practical assessments done so far at the beginning of the 2019 school calendar.

