By James Mulenga
Movement for Multiparty Democracy President Dr. Nevers Mumba has called for a change in the way the Comemoration of the Independence day is done to include the education and sensitization of the younger generation on the importance of independence.
Dr. Mumba who is also the former Republican Vice President was a guest on the [email protected] special Hot Seat Program on Hot FM. He said Zambians should be proud of their heritage and celebrate it. He said Zambians should be proud of their country regardless of the economic challenges.
Dr. Mumba said that Zambia’s founding fathers managed to get Independence due to Unity of Purpose. They fought for our independence with a passion.
He emphasised that the values by which our forefathers fought for Zambia’s Independence must be inculcated in the youths to avoid what has recently happened in South Africa. He said the xenophobic attacks experienced in South Africa were a result of failure to educate the youths on how they got were they currently are.
On the call for a change in approach to our celebrations, he said, “As a Nation we should turn away from the Comemoration of our Independence in the traditional way of feasting at State House, where Cadres fight to get a share of food and beer. It should be a day where our younger generation is educated and sensitized on who, why and what was the spirit behind our Independence struggle. Only when that is done are we going to have a generation of leaders who will believe in Service before Self”, Dr. Mumba said.I
Wht can one day only change? More important should be wht we put in the school syllabus and then set examinations on. Where are research papers that interrogate wht our founding fathers did and its implications on the country we hv today? I hv seen two books on this. One by Sardanis whom ECL has honoured (but I doubt Lungu knows Sardanis; he only thinks he does) and the other is a symposium by a group of Zambian academics. On cultural heritage, Nevers Mumba had better tread carefully. Wht cultural heritage can we talk about whn govt policy is to ensure that some local languages should die even in their natural habitat?
Credit to Nevers Mumba for highlighting this issue. Every year here in China, national day is celebrated with film, music, and other forms of cultural awareness programs to educate the citizens on the history of the country and the various milestones achieved so far. It is a day celebrated with soberness and a real appreciation of their cultural heritage. That being said, the govt should accept Dr Mumba’s advise and set up a state bureau for film and arts charged with documenting the history of our nation. Empower local film makers with funds to make films about the independence struggle, about our economic history etc. Without a real appreciation of our cultural heritage, there cannot be preservation of our unique values and overall continuity in our forward march as a country.
