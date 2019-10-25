By James Mulenga

Movement for Multiparty Democracy President Dr. Nevers Mumba has called for a change in the way the Comemoration of the Independence day is done to include the education and sensitization of the younger generation on the importance of independence.

Dr. Mumba who is also the former Republican Vice President was a guest on the [email protected] special Hot Seat Program on Hot FM. He said Zambians should be proud of their heritage and celebrate it. He said Zambians should be proud of their country regardless of the economic challenges.

Dr. Mumba said that Zambia’s founding fathers managed to get Independence due to Unity of Purpose. They fought for our independence with a passion.

He emphasised that the values by which our forefathers fought for Zambia’s Independence must be inculcated in the youths to avoid what has recently happened in South Africa. He said the xenophobic attacks experienced in South Africa were a result of failure to educate the youths on how they got were they currently are.

On the call for a change in approach to our celebrations, he said, “As a Nation we should turn away from the Comemoration of our Independence in the traditional way of feasting at State House, where Cadres fight to get a share of food and beer. It should be a day where our younger generation is educated and sensitized on who, why and what was the spirit behind our Independence struggle. Only when that is done are we going to have a generation of leaders who will believe in Service before Self”, Dr. Mumba said.I

