Green Party President Peter Sinkamba says no mining will take place in the Lower Zambezi National Park regardless the High Court decision on account that the environmental impact assessment authorization granted by Harry Kalaba in January 2014 is no longer legally valid and therefore cannot be used as the basis to commence mining in the park.

Reacting to last week decision by Lusaka High Court to throw out a petition by concerned citizens, the Green Party leader says all environmental impact assessment authorizations have a time limit in which operations should commence from date of grant of such permission. He says that failure to commence operations within three years renders the authorization invalid on grounds of lapse of time.

“We in the environmental sector respect time. In this case, authorization was granted by Honorable Harry Kalaba in January 2014. This is October 2019 which is more than 5 years from the time the authorization was granted.

“Now, Regulation 30 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations, Statutory Instrument No. 28 of 1997 provides that if, following the preparation of a project brief or environmental impact assessment, an authorization licence, permit or permission has been issued but no land preparation or construction work has started within 3 years, then the developer must re-register with the authorizing agency any intention to develop. The 3 year statutory period lapsed for Zambezi Resources in January 2017,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

“So, by virtue of Regulation 30, Zambezi Resources, or whatever name the company is now called, should go back to the Director of Mines Safety at the Ministry of Mines to re-submit its intention to mine in Lower Zambezi National Park. This application must be accompanied with a current environmental impact assessment report for review by the Mines Safety Department. Thereafter, the resubmitted EIA report will once again be forward to the Zambia Environmental Management Authority for further review and decision.

“If both Mines Safety Department and Zambia Environmental approve the re-submitted environmental impact assessment report, only then can mining commence. If either or both authorities reject the report, then no mining will take place. So this is the first level of checkmate. Also, both MSD and ZEMA have a second chance to redeem themselves as credible institutions worth entrusting to responsibly manage the national heritage,” Mr. Sinkamba added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinkamba has said that the Green Party will petition the Constitutional Court on the constitutionality of mining in ecologically sensitive areas such as the Lower Zambezi National Park.

“Whilst Zambezi Resources will be busy resubmitting its environmental impact assessment reports to MSD and ZEMA in line with Regulation 30 of SI 28 of 1997, we the Greens will also petition the constitutionality of mining in ecologically sensitive areas such as the Lower Zambezi National Park.

“Article 255 of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment 2016 provides principles of environmental and natural resources management and development. In particular, sub-Article 255(d) imposes a duty on all of us to ensure that the conservation and protection of ecologically sensitive areas, habitats, species and other environment shall be done in a sustainable manner.

“As the Greens, we do not think that mining in Lower Zambezi National Park, which an ecologically sensitive area which hosts sensitive habitats, species and other environmental resources. We think that there is a better way to manage such areas other than through mining. So we want the Constitutional Court to pronounce itself on this grave matter before mining commences. In short, we will obtain an injunction to restrain mining in game parks, including Lower Zambezi National Park until the Constitutional Court decides our petition. This is the Green Party checkmate on the matter. We are in Concourt as early as next week,” Mr. Sinkamba added.

