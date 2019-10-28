By Pezzy Kudakwashe

Hillcrest Technical secondary school Alumni have awarded scholarships to needy deserving students in a move to alleviate some of their financial problems.The monetary scholarships were awarded by the Association of Hillcrest Alumni USA whose members live in America.

Incoming president,Robert Williams said his association raised US$2000 which was given to the school to assist students at their alma mater in Livingstone.During The General Body Meeting at fortnight ago, the association announced that a total of S$2000 was raised by Hillcrest Alumni living in America.

Mr William said his education at Hillcrest in the class of 1977 was free and did not take that for granted and realized that the same school he graduated and for the same education, students have to pay to attend.

‘It is our hope that the scholarship fund will help ease the financial burden for deserving students”, he added.On receiving the monetary award, headmistress Ms Rose Miyombo said she was humbled by the donation. She said there were many struggling students especially those whose parents worked on the mines and lost their jobs.

Ms Miyombo said the struggles were worse off for those coming from rural areas in the provinces dependent on agriculture but affected by drought.

She said the drought has severely impacted the education of the students and the alumni’s financial help would go a long with helping the less privileged

