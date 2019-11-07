Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr Nevers Mumba says Tuesday’s judgment has set precedence in Zambia politics with respect to the rule of law.

Dr Nevers Mumba said that the party is willing to reconcile with the other members who were led by Mutati.

Speaking at a press briefing at the MMD Secretariat, Dr Mumba further stated that he joined the politics to bring morality and integrity in politics, to foster discipline and to fight corruption.

The MMD President has however noted that the party’s new slogan will be “New hope” as it intends to deliver a new political system.

Commenting on the nullification of the Mutati led MMD group and it’s alliance with the Patriotic Front, Dr. Mumba noted that those appointed by the President to serve in Parliament would continue to serve because his NEC had no power to remove them. He, however, said he was not privy to any documentation that supports the alliance between MMD and the PF. He said as his team settles down in office they may be briefed on such and make a decision on it.

On Tuesday, the High Court finally passed a landmark judgment on a three years court case on the MMD leadership confirming that the former vice president Nevers Sekwila Mumba was the President of the party and nullified Felix Mutati’s MMD led faction.

Meanwhile, Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba yesterday morning laid wreaths at the burial sites of late President Chiluba and Mwanawasa.

Dr. Mumba who led members of his Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) arrived at the Presidential Embassy Park at 9 hours.

He then proceeded to lay wreaths at the tomb of First MMD President Dr. Frederick Chiluba and then laid at the tomb of Second MMD President Dr. Levy Mwanawasa.

In an interview afterward, Dr. Mumba said that he had decided to visit the late MMD Leaders to pay our respects and signal a fresh start for the New Hope MMD.

“The MMD Leadership decided that before we hit the road running to regain our rightful place in the Political space, we first had to come and pay our respects to the Founder leaders of our Party. The past 4 years have been very difficult for MMD but Tuesday the storm finally calmed”, Dr. Mumba said.

