President Edgar Lungu has counseled Patriotic Front party officials in Eastern province to respond affirmatively to all those who are in the habit of paddling lies with the truth.

Speaking when he addressed party officials on the sidelines of his Eastern Province working tour, President Lungu expressed disgust at the growing numbers of lies in the country and the lack of credible voices within the party structures to defend from falsehoods.

“Why shouldn’t we who believe in PF not go out there using radio, social media, using newspapers to spread the good news of what PF is doing here in Eastern Province.

“Some people are going on radio telling lies, we are just looking at them. Some people are going to church on Sundays telling lies, we are just looking at them. Let us challenge them with the truth,” President Lungu insisted.

Further, the President instructed the party officials to encourage the people to pray to God Almighty for rains, as his government had done all they could do, by delivering farming inputs on time for the farmers.

“We should go out and tell the people that the government has done its part, they have delivered fertilizer, they have delivered seed, the farmers have been paid, so let us go and pray to God that he gives us rains because that’s what we are waiting for,” the Head of State encouraged.

The President was accompanied by the PF MCC National Chairman Mr. Samuel Mukupa, PF MCC Chairperson for Health Hon Dr. Chitalu Chilufya MP, PF MCC Hon Freedom Sikazwe MP Minister of Presidential Affairs, PF MCC Hon Vincent Mwale MP Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Provincial Minister Hon Makebi Zulu MP, Provincial Chairman MCC Andrew Lubusha, Provincial Youth Chairman Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda and other senior government & party officials.

The Head of State is in Eastern Province on a 3-day working visit touring and inspecting various government developmental projects being undertaken by his administration in the region

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]