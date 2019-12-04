The government has released K251 million to the Local Authority Superannuation Fund (LASF) for paying retirement packages.

The funding was released on September 25, 2019, and a sum of K114, 019,123.71 in life pensions, with a lump sum payment to 2,880 retirees has been paid.

Of the total members paid 2,172 have been paid in full with a total payment, amounting to K68, 518,926.05, while 708 members have received partial payments towards their retirement benefits amounting to over K46, 000.

LASF Public Relations Manager Chishimba Milongo in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, said the accelerated payment efforts are part of the undertaking by LASF to liquidate outstanding lump sum pension arrears to members.

Mr Milongo advised retirees to ensure that their bank account details are validated and submitted to the LASF using the prescribed forms so that there are no challenges in remitting the retirement benefits and pensions in to respective accounts.

Mr Milongo further appealed to pensioners and other beneficiaries countrywide who have not yet received their lump sum retirement benefits to be patient as the system has been put in place to ensure that as many members are paid.

He added that this is because LASF has set the clearing arrears of unpaid retirement benefits to retirees as a priority in order to contribute to government’s vision of addressing the plight of retirees.

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]