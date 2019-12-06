A new report by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), Mukula Cartel, has exposed how associates connected to Zambian President Edgar Lungu, including his daughter Tasila Lungu are reportedly involved in the plunder of valuable, increasingly scarce, Mukula rosewood trees; and hence the destruction of Zambia’s vulnerable forests.
The investigation showed that despite public pledges to end the illegal Mukula trade, several politicians are repeatedly named as key actors in an influential timber trafficking network that bypasses existing national bans on Mukula harvest and export.
The report raises serious concern about the implementation of the recent international protection granted to the threatened Mukula tree by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Concerned by a rapid decline of rosewood trees commonly called “Mukula” (Pterocarpus tinctorius) in central and southern Africa, the 183 CITES-member governments agreed at the 18th Conference of the Parties to include the species on Appendix II in order to regulate its international trade and protect it from extinction. The binding international measure took effect on November 26th, 2019.
Meanwhile, EIA undercover investigators documented how the state-owned company Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) is secretly used by well-connected Zambian and Chinese business operatives as a cover to export thousands of freshly cut Mukula logs. This illegal trade flourishes in spite of bans on the harvest, transport, and export of Mukula.
According to EIA’s findings, senior officials including the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata, help traffickers benefit from the ZAFFICO scheme. Investigators also found that the illicit timber networks – described by one trafficker as a “cartel” – are reportedly connected to President Edgar Lungu and include his daughter Tasila Lungu, Senior Chief Nkula Kafula Musungu II, and Justice Minister Given Lubinda.
According to revelations made to EIA, the high-level corruption takes many forms – including, for example, US$40,000 worth of outfits allegedly “donated” by a powerful Chinese trafficker to the Zambian president for his re-election campaign. Sources also highlighted how special permits to export Mukula logs have been commonly traded in exchange for votes. A trafficker further explained to EIA investigators that he manages his clandestine operations in “joint venture” with the ruling party (the Patriotic Front)’s central committee.
EIA estimates that over 50 40-foot containers of Mukula logs have been illegally exported each month from June 2017 to May 2019; their transit and export allowed as a result of an estimated total of $7.5 million in bribes and informal fees paid annually, as explained by traffickers. The money lost to the illegal Mukula trade could have been spent on public services that benefit the lives of Zambians; instead the loss of these trees threatens the livelihoods of local communities.
Lisa Handy, Director of Forest Campaigns at EIA-US, said: “If not dismantled, the mukula cartel has the power to derail the international protection granted to these rare African trees. This will result in a continued assault against fragile forests and rural communities.”
The Mukula cartel’s operations are driven by international demand almost exclusively from China. Handy adds: “China has a unique opportunity to stop rosewood trafficking networks and to protect the world’s threatened forests by prohibiting import of illegal timber.”
EIA recommends that Zambia suspends the trade of Mukula using a zero-export quota until illicit trafficking networks are dismantled, and the requisite for trading under CITES – including Non-Detriment Finding (NDF) and Legal Acquisition Finding (LAF) – are met and shared publicly. It is essential that Zambia complies with the new CITES rules regarding the Mukula trade, or the tree will simply cease to exist.
The Full Report can be found on this Link www.eia-global.org/mukula-cartel
or can be downloaded here: The Mukula Cartel
And you were busy wondering where US ambassador Foote found the courage to take on your Kaponya Government?
Well, there you have it. There in lies your answer. This Report was finalised in the CIA headquarters in Washington, and now lets see how the PF propaganda machinery will sidetrack us with HH this and that ..and of course with the newly created English word called GAYISM
After the Mukula report comes out Jean Kapata tells Parliament that HH also has a piece of land in Forest 26 which was also excised from Forest 27, WTF!
What a stupid way in trying to deflect a simple question, unless we’re the stupid ones. We are in deep sh!t.
These thieves don’t need to be anywhere near our national assets. They must be caged and that’s why they are doing everything to pass bill 10 to perpetuate their stay in power. They are scared to the bone and they need to.
This calls for serious investigations and possible impeachment process. We can’t say the President is guilty for now but he needs to respond to these serious charges. Investigations can be done without removing immunity. This is very sad
hooooly Sh!t…. this report sounds so fvcking real!! Someone will commit suicide!!
What will PF do now, bringing up that Mukula thing in week of mourning Bill 10?
Lubinda is in Mukula Cartel and lost Bill 10 in parliament.
Kapata with her Forest 27 also was in parliament accusing HH of a share..
The same 2 ministers are now in the MUKULA CARTEL?
Even Tutwa, Malama, Chanda and Makebi are exhausted of wiping the asses of those leaders.
PF should play for fastest nights so 2021 comes and save them…
Lungu should not be given third term and HH should not be voted into power.
Zambia needs a new person as president. Only that many people don’t see what I see.
You just hate HH, that’s all. ECL and HH are not cut from the same cloth. They are not even comparable. You are not even realistic, who among the other party leaders can run our country best? Hmmm
@PanamaHH…I totally agree with you a 100%…we need fresh minds, HH has a lot of useless uneducated and backward thinking people…. Believe you me, we don’t need primary school teachers, academics people, nurses, koponyas, and basically just civil servants with low caliber minds to lead us….we have had enough of this nonsense…. We need people who understand happenings at Global level…. They are there plenty but they are real cowards!its so unfortunate…
It appears lubinda has been getting his hands dirty since he left upnd. Very sad to see a man who once had integrity lose his moral compass. And this is a minister of justice so how can anyone have confidence in the legal system in Zambia? Tasila lungu does not surprise me as the apple does not fall too far from the tree….
Surprised? Shocked? I am not. I have always been disgusted by your so-called leaders.
Zambians wake up PLEASE.
Look at what is happening, kick them out if office and out put them in jail at the next election.
Since when did zambia become so corrupt… oh it was since PF and ECL was put into office
@PanamaHH I second your point.
There is no smoke without fire-we are in big problems as a country. The devil has now completely taken over the minds of our leaders and you know the devil comes to STEAL, KILL DESTROY. The leaders has now passed humanity and are now self centred and are leading the country to destruction.UWAKWATA AMATWI OMFWE AND HE WHO HAS EYES LET HIM SEE.We surely need a new crop of leaders in 2021.Power has gone to the heads and there is usually less to be done apart from changing leadership.God is alive and he sees and watches and at his best time things will change.Votes wisely and let God give us a leader
19 But the people refused to listen to Samuel. “No!” they said. “We want a king over us. 20 Then we will be like all the other nations, with a king to lead us and to go out before us and…
What really happened to our country. These people need to be jailed. Probably power to their heads and they think they own this country. The will be in rude shock after Elections of 2021. God is definitely not happy with this leadership