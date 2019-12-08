By Dr. Joze Manda

We have seen in the recent past how some opposition parties and some rogue NGO’s have teamed up for an orgy of violence to discredit the government in all its activities. We also know and have classified information on how highly funded these NGO’s are and just recently, some media houses have also been looped in and have received funding to help in the campaign against the PF government.

At the time when our country is experiencing serious economic challenges, as citizens we must watch out for imperialist agents who are bent on taking advantage of our situation to capitalize on their selfishness to take over the control of our natural resources, more especially our minerals.

As Zambians, we must realize that there are agents who are more determined than the opposition to foster regime change. They are prepared to fund the opposition with an unlimited flow of campaign funds in return for our mineral wealth.

*Our current situation makes things worse and Zambians must wake up from slumber. We have HH and his UPND who are prepared to worsen our economic problem as long as it can give them power, they are prepared to go to bed with any prostitutes including gigolos to attain political power and worse still, they are even prepared to sleep with fellow men or encourage such unnatural acts as along as it can get the power and this is where the whole act gets dangerous, they have easily fallen into the trap set up by those external forces that want more power than HH and his UPND.*

What they don’t also know is the cunning nature of the imperialist who is funding them, these imperialists are prepared to run down our country to get what they want. Zambia has recently discovered huge deposits of gold dotted across the country, from Eastern province to North- Western and we have become an easy target because of, *first* – our economic challenges and *secondly* – the opposition who are bent on acquiring political power at whatever cost. You just have to look at what they have done to DRC to ascertain where we will eventually end up if we let these imperialists use us.

The latest social media propaganda on Mukula trading which implicates the head of state and some minister is a highly orchestrated campaign bent on discrediting the Zambian government and has serious ultra motives behind it without any doubt.

In the mukula propaganda saga, they use a three steps propaganda strategy known worldwide to manipulate the innocent public.

Step 1, They release a well manipulated graphical image to catch the attention of the public,

Step 2, They distribute the graphical image to the media that they fund indirectly and have bought into their cause and lastly

Step 3, They release a video which is highly infested with wrong information and is full of accusation and not facts to drive their point in. By the time some people will realize that its fake, the damage would have been done.

This kind of propaganda strategy is meant to put the government on its defense in anticipation that they may make a mess out of it in the.

As Zambians, we must note that the relationship between mineral extraction and the societies and states in which it takes place has long been a central issue in parts of Africa. Mining enabled some pre-colonial African societies to engage with the global economy, accumulate wealth, and its expand horizon. But we should also be aware that mineral resources provided a primary motivation for colonial exploration and capitalist exploitation of the continent and our country in particular.

Nationalist visions of postcolonial modernization rested on plans to exploit mineral resources for developmental purposes, but capitalists and imperialists have come up with their own evil agendas for us—in extreme cases fueling secessionism and civil war.

In conclusion, as Zambians we must in the strongest term refuse and not allow any Diplomat to mingle into our internal issues, if they have a problem, they must engage the authorities at the appropriate level.

Just in case you didn’t know, on January 30 1799, the US Congress passed the Logan Act to prevent any individual (Diplomats included) from corresponding with a foreign Government without permission from the US Government. In its present form, the Act, as amended in 1964, reads:

“Any citizen of the US, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the US, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign Government or any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the US, or to defeat the measures of the US, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.”

The key elements of this Act are

(1) communication with a foreign Government;

(2) without the authority of the US;

(3) for the purpose of influencing the actions of the foreign Government in relation to a dispute with the US or of defeating US policy.

I rest my case here.

Dr. Joze Manda is a Political Analyst based in Lusaka.

