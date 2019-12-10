Ten sub-contractors have expressed concern with AVIC International, saying the contractor is allegedly abrogating the 20 percent sub-contracting policy.

The sub-contractors say AVIC has not done an evaluation of scopes of works for upgrading of selected Lusaka urban roads since April 2018.

In a letter addressed to Infrastructure and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale, the sub-contractors said AVIC international is allegedly set to go on recess on Friday 13th December 2019 without signing any contract agreement.

They said their appointment letters expire on December 31st, 2019, after which they will be invalid.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwale said investigations are underway to ascertain if AVIC International is adhering to the 20 percent sub-contracting policy.

Mr. Mwale said he has received the petition from local contractors, adding that if the complaint from the contractors is found to be true, appropriate measures will be taken on AVIC International in line with the government’s guild lines.

But AVIC International has dismissed reports of the company going on recess, adding that they are waiting for guidance from Road Development Agency before any decision can be reached.

