The Centre for Trade and Policy Development (CTPD) hereby provides its reflections on

the events that have unfolded in relation to the repayment of emoluments enjoyed by

Ministers in the run up to the 2016 General Elections. The Constitution of Zambia

stipulates through Article 81 that Parliament be dissolved ninety (90) days before the

next General Election. Upon dissolution of Parliament every Member of Parliament

except for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is required to vacate his or her seat in the

National Assembly.

The Constitutional Court ruled on August 10, 2019 that the salaries drawn by the

ministers during the material time were in fact illegally drawn and ordered that the

monies be paid back.

To date (3 years) since the Constitutional Court ruling, the monies have not been paid

back, with the Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda stating on record that he would not

pay back the money as he had not worked for free.

The concerns that CTPD has are several in this regard: CTPD Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo noted that the rule of law is undermined if court orders are disregarded, especially by those in the highest echelons of Public Service the Judiciary is a vital branch of government in order to ensure checks and balances.

‘’The refusal by the Ministers to pay back the monies undermines the role of the

Judiciary, its effectiveness and ultimately renders our courts and legal processes as

academic,’’ Mr. Mwaipopo said.

Mr. Mwaipopo stressed that there is no appeal process in respect of constitutional

matters once the Constitutional provisions has made a ruling.

He said CTPD therefore seeks clarity from Government as to the basis of the refusal by

the ministers to pay back the salaries they drew while Parliament was dissolved.

Mr. Mwaipopo added that the payment of salaries to Ministers whilst they illegally

remained in office draws on the larger issue of the manner in which public funds are

managed at a time when there are increasing calls for transparency and accountability

by government.

‘’a more pressing issue is that there appears to be no end in sight in as far as the

constitutional crisis that the country has had since the end of the One-party State. There

have to date been no less than five (5) constitutional building processes which is

indicative of the fact the Constitution in its current form does not entirely represent or

address the needs and will of the people’’ , He said.

Mr. Mwaipopo said the lack of a durable Constitution means that the supreme law of the

land is subject to the policies and desires of the government of the day.

He lamented that this has a ripple effect on all sectors and has an impact on the socio-

economic development of the country.

‘’ It is, in particular, a deterrent for investors who rely heavily on a sound and

predictable legal system in order to protect their assets and investments’’, Mr.

Mwaipopo noted.

He said CTPD urges: Government and stakeholders to resume much needed dialogue on

the Constitution and map a way forward particularly.

