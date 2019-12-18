The Ministry of Local Government has ordered the demolition of the newly constructed Alick Nkhata flyover bridge in Lusaka.

Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba says the flyover bridge is a death trap and lacks the basic minimum standards of a bridge.

Bishop Chomba wondered which Zambian engineers approved such a structure and called for seriousness in the engineering sector.

He told ZNBC News that the ministry has now resolved that the flyover bridge must be demolished.

But Project Engineer Terence Mukula said the flyover bridge meets set out standards.

Mr. Mukula said the bridge is not meant for high-speed drivers and urged motorists to slow down.

