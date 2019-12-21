Newly appointed State House Special Assistant for Politics Chris Zimba says he is humbled by the appointment and that he is equal to the task.
And old social media posts in which Mr. Zimba sharply criticized President Lungu’s leadership credentials have emerged following his appointment.
In an interview, Mr. Zimba said he is both honored and humbled by the appointment.
“It is both an honor and privilege to be asked to serve. All I can say is that I am equal to the task and I am looking forward to adding value to the office,” Mr. Zimba said.
He added, “politics is everything for me. It’s my bread and butter. That is my water and that I what I eat every day.”
Mr. Zimba stated that he was not expecting to be appointed.
“Honestly I had no idea about this. Even this morning I had no idea that this appointment was coming. I just got a call and was asked to be ready for a swearing-in ceremony,” Mr. Zimba said.
And some old social media posts in which Mr. Zimba called into question criticized President Lungu’s leadership style have resurfaced hours after he was appointed.
The posts mainly on his Facebook page are from around 2018 and question President Lungu’s leadership style.
In one of the posts, Mr. Zimba called President Lungu a corrupt leader.
“A corrupt President with abnormal wealth cannot teach us to fight corruption. Lungu needed to repent on yesterday in Parliament.”
That will always be there.
My advice to the young man is all that he wanted to tell the president should be spoken to him without fear. Let him revisit his old social media posts and speak to the president without fear.
He can do a better job
Where on earth is the special Assistant to the president appointed like this?
“. I just got a call and was asked to be ready for a swearing-in ceremony,” Mr. Zimba said.
Only a confused dictatorship would ask you to turn up for a job like this without consultation
I have a feeling Chris Zumani Zimba is a regular blogger here. Am just trying to figure which pseudonym he uses?
Obatala you think?
Mr. President rescind this descsion. This ka guy will be a spy for the opposition. He also has a lot of hate for you . You have brought an enemy in state house. My advise is please from now own watch what you eat and what you drink. Take my advise seriously. We need you for 2021
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN IT’S POLITICS OF ‘BREAD AND BUTTER’ INSTEAD OF PRINCIPLES… TODAY HIS WORST AFTER APPOINTMENT HIS THE BEST AND THIS CALIBER OF POLITICS IS WHY OUR COUNTRY IS RETROGRESSIVE.
He has been confused by Lungu especially because he is a poor man.
If I were him I would refuse the appointment but all he can see are dollars ahead. They make him unable to reason.
Life is premised on the belief that people change, it’s the reason we repent our sins. Edgar doesn’t need praise singers because he has enough sycophants. I hope the young man will add value to Zambia and not to the person of Edgar Chagwa Lungu. People who deserve admonishing are those that pretend, like Tayali because he doesn’t want to talk with food in the mouth. Chris, please don’t fall into temptation because it’s very tempting to work at State House
Osa zinama baba he will be another praise singer. Even Kambwili if appointed would be a muzungu Wanga inside state house
Not consulted! You have been corrupted bro. If I were you, I wouldn’t have taken the offer.