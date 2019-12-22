Minister of Mines Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has announced that Cabinet has resolved that all operations at Kasenseli gold mine be suspended.
Speaking on a conducted tour of the mining, comprising, Presidedent Edgar Lungu, Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa, North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu and other government and party officials, Mr Musukwa said that, following government’s declaration of gold as a strategic reserve, the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service (ZNS) will be deployed to provide security at the mine.
Mr Musukwa further said that foreigners have also invaded Mwinilunga and buying the precious mineral from people who are illegally mining in the area.
The Minister said no mining licences have been given out for people to mine at Kasenseli and has warned all those mining illegally that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.
The Mines Minister further said that ZCCM-IH working together with the local people will oversee operations of the mine.
NO BUSINESSES , SCHOOLS OR PRIVATE INSTITUTIONS ARE SAFE UNDER THE PF – IF THEY SEE THE POTENTIAL TO GRAB IT SO THE MONEY GOES IN THEIR POCKET THEY WILL DO IT !
Ba Kachepa…let the owners of the area benefit. You are very quick to take from NW province but slow to put up any structures. I wish you filmed how the president got there to expose the lack of roads or any decent development in the area. This gold will bring you problems. if you can get to it, make sure you put it in reserve to strengthen the kwacha otherwise, the foreign capitalist looters will be on your case and possibly remove you from power.