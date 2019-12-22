President Edgar Lungu has said that there is a ploy by western countries to fix countries that are against homosexuality.
President Lungu said that the West has identified 69 countries world-wide which they will fix for being against the practice of homosexuality.
He has disclosed that Zambians should not be surprised when the country is fixed by the west, adding that nothing will change his stance on homosexuality because Zambians are Christians.
President Lungu was speaking when he met northwestern Province Pastors fellowship in Solwezi this afternoon.
He told the pastors that his advisors told him not to talk about it publicly, but that the matter kept on coming up on his mind.
And pastors’ fellowship chairperson Miselo Musonda said the clergy want a God-fearing man in State House.
Reverend Musonda said President Lungu has demonstrated that he is God fearing.
He wondered why some political parties have not spoken publicly to condemn homosexuality.
Nothing will change my stance on homosexuality too.
No country should impose their homosexuality beliefs on the other.
As elite Zambians we will object the issue of LGBTQ or I or whatever.
Those are just illusions baba, no one is trying to fix you, just focus on fixing your economy baba.
It is wrong to misuse “Christian Nation”. It is a dull way of thinking. The 69 countries he is putting category into are NOT christian nations.
Homosexuality is not a ZAMBIAN thing. Therefore homosexuality is NOT Zambian. When we were growing up, boys we swimming away from girls. Meaning when we undressed as boys we saw our amathole, but never ever anyone got erections upon seeing friend’s akabukhala.
If anyone touched ku maboolo, we either fought right there, or tell some older guys to beat a shiit out of the man. It was simply emparasing if anyone touched, but looking and laughing those who had tiny or circumcised ones, yes we teased and laughed.
This topic is too complex for you stick attacking UPND, the solution here is simple do not accept aid assistance from countries that have liberal laws like the US, UK, Germany, France. Lungu is too dull and too corrupt morally to handle this matter. This Christianity he just uses it to suit his agenda on Sundays whilst he is stealing everyday and becoming fatter and fatter.
From climate change theory, now it’s claims of the west trying to fix you, what a scapegoat for your poor economic management skills.
Gestapo German once accused the Jews for their downfall during the 1st world war, and some politicians used that bait to fish the gullible and make them believe, so that the cement their hold to political power.
How can the same west impose that on you when even in America itself in some states same sex marriage is not legal.
THIS IS THE 2021 PLOY THAT WILL DECIDE THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.
How is this going to decide the election? Do you think your uncle in Katete or Vubwi District is concerned with such purposeless issues they waiting for inputs then he will say climate change yet he is de-gazzetting forests. This issue will simply finish him and the corrupt churches like UCZ will side with the next guy to come along with a fat cheque.
LUNGU AND HIS CORRUPT PF GOVERNMENT ARE ALREADY IN FAVOR OF THIS VICE,THEY ARE BUSY DISTRIBUTING CONDOMS IN MALE PRISONS.WHAT IS HIS SAY ON THIS…………..
All very true. They have still run the country into the gutter. Deflecting attention away from themselves and their complete failure.
There is a christian nation encouraging people to grow marijuana which will turn its people into zombies!