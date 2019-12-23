By Wilfred Sameta
Laura Miti’s unnecessary altercation with the law in Livingstone where she allegedly went to carry out some “activism”, once again raises questions about the credibility of her type of activism.
Ms Laura Miti is a political person. Her brand of “activism” is the kamikaze type- it is the suicidal variety that revolves around deliberately provoking controversy and courting danger.
Why this rather peculiar kind of “activism”? There are certain uncanny influences, many of them out of the public domain.
However, although Ms Miti is a public figure, it would not be fair to delve too much into her personal affairs and private life, suffice to say much of her eccentricities have roots in her having challenges with matters of matrimonial submission and the role and place of the woman in the home. Her domestic “activism” reportedly made a shipwreck of her marriage to a former political activist now self-styled fugitive living in South Africa. Laura’s combative feminist nature requires an outlet to frequently vent out all the pent-up personal frustrations of mid-life. She too is sadly a self-styled fugitive. The only difference is that she is running from the potential pleasant side of herself.
A typical femme fatale, Madam Miti is a cunning agent provocateur. She is the kind of woman our friends the Nsengas say will deliberately provoke her husband, forcibly hold him by the collar of his shirt and shove a finger in his face while screaming _“ni nyate ngati ndiwe mwanalume”_ (Hit me if you’re a real man). Dilemma: If the man lays a finger on the woman he is in danger of being perceived by society as a GBV perpetrator; if he doesn’t she becomes more abusive and manipulative.
This is how Laura’s strategy activism of manipulation provokes and taunts the authorities.
Anything to do with Edgar Lungu and PF Ms Miti will eloquently abuse and manipulate regardless of the merits or achievements of government.
She routinely (ab)uses the Presidency and the government for unwarranted target practice for her caustic tongue. It is also a bizarre mechanism of venting out and exorcising the imps of her inner personal frustrations that have nothing to do with those she aims her poisoned barbs at. And while she’s at it, she gets handsomely paid by her foreign sponsors and fawningly massaged by local opposition politicians. What a life! You’ve got to hand it to her…she may not have the style reflective of her eloquence, but the woman has plenty of guile!
However, at least for “Pilato”, everybody knows his partisan stance and his avowed mission to discredit anything and everything the Government says and does. He does not hide under the veil of “activism” like Laura Miti does, but he has openly declares his support for a certain opposition politician. So the whole world knows everything he does is to gratify the political interests of this particular politician.
But as for Ms Miti, like the saying goes: _“He who pays the piper calls the tune”_: it is unfortunate that Politician-Laura disguises herself as an activist, yet earns a partisan living out of pushing for regime change. Parts of the tune she is paid to play on her depraved instrument involves a rubble rousing cacophony to foment discord and anti-government sentiment …all in the name of “activism”.
Haven’t you ever wondered why the real accounts of her NGO are such a guarded secret? Who funds her NGO? How much does Madam Laura really get?
Why haven’t we ever heard of Laura carpeting the opposition? Does it mean the opposition are always right and the government always wrong?
Then why is she always siding with the opposition? Where is her objectivity?
Does a biased person predisposed to partisan politics qualify to be called an activist?
Are human rights onesided? Are responsibilities one sided?
As an activist-doesn’t Ms Miti have a responsibility to be civil and respectful to everyone else including the authorities?
Don’t government and its officials also have rights?
Activism should not be mistaken for deliberately stirring up controversy and partisanship should not shape activism.
The Author is a Retired Journalist now tilling the land in Central Province
The author is a coward.
He only speaks about the opposition, since when has he ever condemned wrongs done by the party in govt? This is circular thinking the author is getting me into.
To me Laura Miti is just an attention seeker….these are the people who dont help Zambia to develop because they dont have meaningful jobs and she doesn’t even pay tax….just making noise and seeking attention and sympathy from donors… Laura Miti please just get a 9 to 5 job and contribute to Zambia like anybody else…stop being a drama queen and seeking attention…calling herself human rights activist and we are almost in 2020…..useless
What hunger can do…today she’s an activist and very critical of PF bandits….if Lungu offers her a job and invites to join PF bandits and start stealing…you will see how quick she’ll change and start singing praises and dancing dununa reverse with Lungu…just like the silly Zimba guy….these guys are fake and lazy….NGOs my foot just stealing from whoever is sponsoring her
I remember a few years ago late 90s and early 2000 people were creating fake NGOs claiming to help the need in Zambia…getting donations from overseas but they were actually using the money and other donated items for personal gain….people claimed to be helping orphans in Zambia but chewing all the money….Laura Miti is one of them…these guys are heartless
I personally know Laura Miti. If she was getting a lot of money, it doesn’t show in the way she lives her life. Her Alliance for Community Action (ACA) is as humble as NGOs come. It occupies no posh offices. The ACA only has to account to its funders and not anyone else. If it’s obeying the law, it has as much right to exist as those who wished it would disappear from the surface of this earth. My only surprise is why any govt should be scared of a lone lady armed only with her analytical mind. Laura intends to cause no physical harm to anybody. Putting her under armed guard in hospital will always be an overkill.
Even Martin Luther king Jr it turned out he was an Uncle Tom….he used to eat and dine with bazungu when no one was watching….just like your so called Mandela…it turned out he was a sellout and got his friends murdered…Chris Hani, Steve Biko etc…
Absolutely right. This woman is something else
Total nonsense.
Little wonder you’re now “tilling the land in Central Province”; if you were a good for something journalist, you would have been consulting or in foreign service, like many former journalists. Or, better still, running your own journalism company.
But, you’re clearly a danger to society, and have absolutely no understanding of democracy and freedom of assembly.
Please continue tilling the land, and you will do well to completely stop writing 🙁
This author is just like many other docile Zambians who would rather just sit and watch the country getting destroyed. This is no different than Kaiser going around beating people. Lungu needs to stop this use of police to harass citizens then tomorrow he will be complaining about people tarnishing his regime’s reputation
Wamu sonta satana, mudala. Laura’s work is as bad as her looks. Your article is absolutely accurate.
This guy or girl or none human is fkd up. Ati I don’t want to delve into her personal matters but does, uses her gender to discredit her, makes unconfirmed claims, things that this establishment can be sued for!!
Are serious Ba Lusaka time? I mean what the f!!!
He is a PF cader , hiding behind neutral journalism,
Notice how any protest at PF wrongs , and they are many, is classed either as foreign sponsored or opposition support.
Can Zambia not protest PF misrule like the 42/42 without being labeled as foreign or opposition sponsored ??
Just as well the author is tilling the land he has no idea of democracy and freedom of speech whatsoever. When people see wrong in the government officials let them voice out. Politicians are not kings these were elected to improve the living standards of the electorates and when they are seen stealing or doing other things that are disadvantaging the electorates let them feel the pain for doing wrong. Besides tilling land is better than you attacking people who know what they are doing.
As a retired journalist you should construct your argument well. You seem not to know what you want to talk about…
You are a disaster madam sir!!!
“Fitch Credit Rating Agency has affirmed Zambia’s credit rating at CCC, which reflects the government’s high external financing requirements, combined with a fall in official foreign exchange reserves; high and rising government debt in the context of an ambitious capital expenditure programme; and constrained access to domestic and external financing.”
This is what is a stake and when citizens stand up to remind those in power you label them?What exactly did Pilato do to be arrested? The constitution itself guarantees freedoms. Our former President Sata (may his soul rest in peace) was fearless in confronting injustice and who doesn’t know Mama Chikamoneka! I don’t find the author to be objective. When in government, they defend but when they are out they cry foul. Let democracy…
wel said
Mr. Author whatever you call yourself and you have been described as retired and tired journalist who has found peasant farming as the only way to wait for the grave, you are an enemy of democracy. If Laura Miti is doing suicide politics then I wonder what you would say about Martin Luther King Jr? Just wait for hunger to finish you then you will dance dununa reverse
The author appears to have retired his brain as well. Lusaka Times, what is your editorial policy? This article is terribly sexist, insulting and offensive. We have many men who have failed marriages and have simply moved on to the next woman and no one uses this against them. All our Presidents by the way, with the exception of KK, also had failed marriages but somehow for men this kind of failure isn’t extended to their ability to perform national duties, perhaps we need to interrogate this a bit more?? Strangely, it is always men who raise this issue, they simply can’t debate or discuss women who have done much more than them intelligently. These men have terrible inferiority complex. If we edit this article and remove all the sexist trash, there is nothing left in this article.
It was very strange that the British High Commission sponsored a Politically Exposed Person Pilato on a fully paid tour to the UK, it was a first of its kind in Zambia. I’ve also failed to understand where Laura Miti stands. Both are just paid mercenaries with a narrow agenda, they’ll mislead a lot of people. As for the Livingstone saga, Pilato’s 1st twit went viral and was re-twitted by so many among them Munshya in Canada, Hichilema and many others. Shortly Pilato posted another to announce his release which all these chaps ignored. I was surprised to hear Laura had traveled to Livingstone. I’ll join hands with those with a genuine local agenda not some imperialist sponsored dissent. These are just useful idyots who will discarded shortly by their sponsors, they can’t take Zambia…
anywhere