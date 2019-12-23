By Wilfred Sameta

Laura Miti’s unnecessary altercation with the law in Livingstone where she allegedly went to carry out some “activism”, once again raises questions about the credibility of her type of activism.

Ms Laura Miti is a political person. Her brand of “activism” is the kamikaze type- it is the suicidal variety that revolves around deliberately provoking controversy and courting danger.

Why this rather peculiar kind of “activism”? There are certain uncanny influences, many of them out of the public domain.

However, although Ms Miti is a public figure, it would not be fair to delve too much into her personal affairs and private life, suffice to say much of her eccentricities have roots in her having challenges with matters of matrimonial submission and the role and place of the woman in the home. Her domestic “activism” reportedly made a shipwreck of her marriage to a former political activist now self-styled fugitive living in South Africa. Laura’s combative feminist nature requires an outlet to frequently vent out all the pent-up personal frustrations of mid-life. She too is sadly a self-styled fugitive. The only difference is that she is running from the potential pleasant side of herself.

A typical femme fatale, Madam Miti is a cunning agent provocateur. She is the kind of woman our friends the Nsengas say will deliberately provoke her husband, forcibly hold him by the collar of his shirt and shove a finger in his face while screaming _“ni nyate ngati ndiwe mwanalume”_ (Hit me if you’re a real man). Dilemma: If the man lays a finger on the woman he is in danger of being perceived by society as a GBV perpetrator; if he doesn’t she becomes more abusive and manipulative.

This is how Laura’s strategy activism of manipulation provokes and taunts the authorities.

Anything to do with Edgar Lungu and PF Ms Miti will eloquently abuse and manipulate regardless of the merits or achievements of government.

She routinely (ab)uses the Presidency and the government for unwarranted target practice for her caustic tongue. It is also a bizarre mechanism of venting out and exorcising the imps of her inner personal frustrations that have nothing to do with those she aims her poisoned barbs at. And while she’s at it, she gets handsomely paid by her foreign sponsors and fawningly massaged by local opposition politicians. What a life! You’ve got to hand it to her…she may not have the style reflective of her eloquence, but the woman has plenty of guile!

However, at least for “Pilato”, everybody knows his partisan stance and his avowed mission to discredit anything and everything the Government says and does. He does not hide under the veil of “activism” like Laura Miti does, but he has openly declares his support for a certain opposition politician. So the whole world knows everything he does is to gratify the political interests of this particular politician.

But as for Ms Miti, like the saying goes: _“He who pays the piper calls the tune”_: it is unfortunate that Politician-Laura disguises herself as an activist, yet earns a partisan living out of pushing for regime change. Parts of the tune she is paid to play on her depraved instrument involves a rubble rousing cacophony to foment discord and anti-government sentiment …all in the name of “activism”.

Haven’t you ever wondered why the real accounts of her NGO are such a guarded secret? Who funds her NGO? How much does Madam Laura really get?

Why haven’t we ever heard of Laura carpeting the opposition? Does it mean the opposition are always right and the government always wrong?

Then why is she always siding with the opposition? Where is her objectivity?

Does a biased person predisposed to partisan politics qualify to be called an activist?

Are human rights onesided? Are responsibilities one sided?

As an activist-doesn’t Ms Miti have a responsibility to be civil and respectful to everyone else including the authorities?

Don’t government and its officials also have rights?

Activism should not be mistaken for deliberately stirring up controversy and partisanship should not shape activism.

The Author is a Retired Journalist now tilling the land in Central Province

