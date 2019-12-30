The Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed 13th February, 2020 as the date on which to hold the Chilubi Constituency Parliamentary By-election in Chilubi District of Northern Province.

On the same date, the Commission will also conduct three Local Government Ward By-elections in Nachikungu Ward of Kalomo Town Council in Southern Province, Kakwacha Ward of Mitete Town Council and Kaande Ward of Mongu Municipal Council in Western Province.

The Election in Chilubi Constituency has been necessitated following the death of incumbent area Member of Parliament Honourable Rosaria Fundanga on Wednesday 20th November, 2019.

The vacancies in, Nachikungu, Kakwacha and Kaande Wards were as a result of resignations of councillors.

Margaret Chimanse, the Commission Public Relations Manager said the polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

Ms Chimanse said the aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College, Commissioner of Oaths, Election Officer or Returning Officer on Thursday, 16th January, 2020 between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.

She said aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary By-election in Chilubi Constituency should take along with them 15 supporters who must be registered voters in the said

Constituency.

Ms Chimanse said the supporters must have in their possession their Green National Registration Cards and Voters’ Cards.

She she added that aspiring candidates for the Parliamentary By-election will be required to pay K7,500, non-refundable nomination fee.

Ms Chimanse added that aspiring candidates in the Local Government Ward By-elections should take along with them 9 supporters who must be registered voters in the affected wards. Aspiring candidates will be required to pay K750 for City and Municipal Councils and K400 for District Councils, non-refundable nomination fee.

