Zambia’s national electricity utility company, ZESCO Limited, has issued a statement to the public saying that the company is working round the clock to slightly reduce load-shedding hours on both New Years’ Eve and New Year’s day, to allow customers celebrate these important days with their families.
The company said that the decision was arrived at to let Zambians enjoy quality family time on New year’s eve and day, despite the sustained low water levels at the main reservoirs that has adversely affected generation and that the gesture is aonly applicable to domestic customers.
Below is the full statement
ZESCO WILL ENDEAVOR TO LESSEN LOAD SHEDDING ON NEW YEARS’ EVE AND DAY FOR DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS
ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its esteemed customers in the domestic category that the corporation is working round the clock to slightly reduce load shedding hours on New Years’ eve and day, to allow customers celebrate these important days with their families.
This decision was arrived at to let our customers enjoy quality family time on New year’s eve and day despite the sustained low water levels at the main reservoirs that has adversely affected generation.
“The corporation cannot however state specific hours of reduction in load shedding due to unpredictable constraints on the system, suffice to say that this is a gesture of goodwill to our customers who have endured long hours of loadshedding for some time now”.
As a Corporation, we attach great importance to this period as it is a time that promotes the social wellbeing of our customers by bringing families and communities together.
We thank our customers for their cooperation and support during this difficult period.
We however continue to appeal to our customers to continue employing energy efficient initiatives such as switching off all non-essential appliances by using gas for cooking and solar and energy efficient lighting sources to help conserve the available power.
We take this opportunity to wish our customers a prosperous New Year as we hold hands in prayer for more rains as the season progresses.
Issued by: Hazel Zulu (Mrs.)
Public Relations Manager
“
no the decision was the president idea to let you know the price of electricity is going so party before the 113%
This is what a working and competent government does for its people. An understanding and humane pf government understands that even with the challenges brought mainly by climate change, our people still need to celebrate the year of 2019 and new year. In 2020 our priority will be to continue to invest in alternative forms of energy as water clearly is not sufficient or reliable source. How is everyone spending their new year ? Myself I am keeping it private with few loved ones. Kz
Iwe sir tan Yoko, shut the fxxk up.
Mumbi please be mature in your responses. Do not abuse your freedom of speech. Remember that you are not owed that freedom and it can be taken away in the public’s interest. Kz
How can power supply be a gesture of goodwill as if we are under dictorship? This was brought upon by our ourselves, when was climate change anticipated and why react according to the calender (everything bad and partially good will be done in 2020)? We need to be proactive as leaders not only react when we are approaching elections. Happy and Properous New Year to All. May God give us strength to overcome.
pray for rain? really, there’s such a thing?. how about practical things like plant more trees?
lift load shedding to allow people to celebrate? what are they celebrating? why don’t you reduce load shedding so they can run their businesses and earn a living so they can support their families? you need to produce not just consume, that’s how you grow…
zesco needs to cut it’s labor force in half from top down to save money
That’s good Zesco work well people we are praying for this nation to have good rains this year.
Its a good gesture by Zesco though By nature electricity supply and demand are two sides of the coin and often supply is constrained due to capacity ,(congestion on the lines ) and others factors
its Good gesture but always important to add some disclaimer for clients to know that sometimes it could out of control and supply could be restricted anytime to ensure security and resilience of the system especially given our demand profile and supply and need to engage in expansion projects for those balanced energy mix for the security of supply to ensure revenue protection for those added MWs because its only way given the reduced window on further tariff increments We may have reached the CAP…
or ceiling on those Long-run Marginal cost curves cost of service tariff pathways
Good gesture though and keep it up