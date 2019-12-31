Zambia’s national electricity utility company, ZESCO Limited, has issued a statement to the public saying that the company is working round the clock to slightly reduce load-shedding hours on both New Years’ Eve and New Year’s day, to allow customers celebrate these important days with their families.

The company said that the decision was arrived at to let Zambians enjoy quality family time on New year’s eve and day, despite the sustained low water levels at the main reservoirs that has adversely affected generation and that the gesture is aonly applicable to domestic customers.

Below is the full statement

ZESCO WILL ENDEAVOR TO LESSEN LOAD SHEDDING ON NEW YEARS’ EVE AND DAY FOR DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS

ZESCO Limited wishes to inform its esteemed customers in the domestic category that the corporation is working round the clock to slightly reduce load shedding hours on New Years' eve and day, to allow customers celebrate these important days with their families.

This decision was arrived at to let our customers enjoy quality family time on New year’s eve and day despite the sustained low water levels at the main reservoirs that has adversely affected generation.

“The corporation cannot however state specific hours of reduction in load shedding due to unpredictable constraints on the system, suffice to say that this is a gesture of goodwill to our customers who have endured long hours of loadshedding for some time now”.

As a Corporation, we attach great importance to this period as it is a time that promotes the social wellbeing of our customers by bringing families and communities together.

We thank our customers for their cooperation and support during this difficult period.

We however continue to appeal to our customers to continue employing energy efficient initiatives such as switching off all non-essential appliances by using gas for cooking and solar and energy efficient lighting sources to help conserve the available power.

We take this opportunity to wish our customers a prosperous New Year as we hold hands in prayer for more rains as the season progresses.

Issued by: Hazel Zulu (Mrs.)

Public Relations Manager

“

