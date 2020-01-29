Prominent Chingola based clergyman Bishop Joseph Kazhila has pleaded not guilty to one count of seditious intentions.

Appearing before Chingola Resident Magistrate Stephen Mabona was Kazhila 61, the General Overseer of Life Gospel Ministries International who was arrested on January 24, 2020 for seditious intentions.

Particulars of the offence are that Kazhila, of Chingola’s Riverside did incite violence when he called on residents of Chingola on Kokoliko FM radio station to arm and defend themselves against ritual killers.

He was picked right from the radio station and he has been in custody ever since.

Kazhila has been granted cash bail of K5, 000 in his own recognizance with two working sureties working from reputable organisations after his Legal Counsel Oswald Hatimbula of VN Michelo and Partners had made an application.

The matter was adjourned to February 7, 2020 for commencement of trial.

