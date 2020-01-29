5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics

Bishop Kazhila says he is not guilty, out on bail

By editor
1
0
Feature Politics Bishop Kazhila says he is not guilty, out on bail
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Prominent Chingola based clergyman Bishop Joseph Kazhila has pleaded not guilty to one count of seditious intentions.

Appearing before Chingola Resident Magistrate Stephen Mabona was Kazhila 61, the General Overseer of Life Gospel Ministries International who was arrested on January 24, 2020 for seditious intentions.

Particulars of the offence are that Kazhila, of Chingola’s Riverside did incite violence when he called on residents of Chingola on Kokoliko FM radio station to arm and defend themselves against ritual killers.

He was picked right from the radio station and he has been in custody ever since.

Kazhila has been granted cash bail of K5, 000 in his own recognizance with two working sureties working from reputable organisations after his Legal Counsel Oswald Hatimbula of VN Michelo and Partners had made an application.

The matter was adjourned to February 7, 2020 for commencement of trial.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleLusambo meets top security chiefs in Lusaka to beef up surveillance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Politicseditor - 0

Bishop Kazhila says he is not guilty, out on bail

Prominent Chingola based clergyman Bishop Joseph Kazhila has pleaded not guilty to one count of seditious intentions. Appearing before Chingola...
Read more
General News

Lusambo meets top security chiefs in Lusaka to beef up surveillance

editor - 0
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on Tuesday held a two hour closed door meeting with senior security officials in Lusaka Province. The meeting which took...
Read more
Rural News

Senior Chief Ndungu of Zambezi dies

editor - 1
His Royal Highness Senior Chief Ndungu of the Luvale people of Zambezi district has died. Prime Minister of the Luvale Royal Establishment Patrick Fumbelo confirmed...
Read more
Feature Sports

Milanzi :Tunisia a Threat in 2022 Qatar Race

sports - 0
Ex-Chipolopolo striker Harry Milanzi says Zambia should be wary of Tunisia in Group B of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign that...
Read more
Feature Politics

Formally Write to us if you have any grievances regarding the Electoral Commision-Nshindano

Chief Editor - 5
The Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has urged stakeholders who may have any grievances regarding the manner the ECZ is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Formally Write to us if you have any grievances regarding the Electoral Commision-Nshindano

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
The Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano has urged stakeholders who may have any grievances regarding the manner the ECZ is...
Read more

Nakachinda is not supposed to direct MMD Members of Parliament to support the Bill 10

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
The MMD is shocked with Nominated Member of Parliament Raphael Nakachinda's sentiments where he has directed their Members of Parliament to support the Bill...
Read more

The Mukula Lawsuit:As The Queenpin Goes so Goes the President

Feature Politics editor - 30
By Field Ruwe EdD “We look forward to rigorous defense of facts,” said Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) Executive Director Alexander Von Bismarck in the recent...
Read more

Kafwaya lashes out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has lashed out at former Ministers Harry Kalaba and Chishimba Kambwili for strongly criticising the PF government on...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 21 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]